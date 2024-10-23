Athletico Physical Therapy Partners with the Big Ten Conference on Football's Independent Medical Spotter Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Virtual medical observation during games improves student-athlete safety

Athletico Physical Therapy today announced a partnership with the Big Ten to further enhance the medical care of Big Ten student-athletes competing in the 2024 season. Through the Big Ten's Independent Medical Spotter (IMS) program, medical staff from Athletico Physical Therapy remotely monitor all Big Ten football games from the Conference's state-of-the-art replay center in Rosemont, IL, supplementing each game's on-site independent medical professional.

Since 2015, the Independent Medical Spotter has been provided by the Big Ten as an on-site independent medical monitor for student-athlete health and safety at all home Big Ten football games. Today's announcement further enhances the already successful IMS program, ensuring the highest standard of safety for the Conference's football student-athletes.

"We're excited to be part of this program because Athletico and the Big Ten Conference share a common mission to create a safe environment for student athletes," said Dan Guill, CEO of Athletico. "We applaud the Big Ten for embracing tools and technology that enhance care and are proud that our highly skilled clinicians and athletic trainers will contribute to student-athlete well-being."

The remotely based medical spotter is fully integrated with in-stadium medical personnel and the game's on-site medical team with real-time video replay, allowing institutional medical personnel on-site to detect and address potential injuries more thoroughly, enhancing their ability to provide efficient and effective diagnoses and return-to-play decisions. The Big Ten is the first Division I football conference to utilize centralized remote medical observation as a complement to on-site personnel.

"The Big Ten is happy to partner with Athletico and launch the centralized remote medical observer program for the 2024 football season," said Big Ten Vice President of Football Administration, A.J. Edds. "The partnership will provide additional resources to our member institutions as the Big Ten continuously looks for new ways to enhance student-athlete health."

"The collaboration between the Big Ten Conference and Athletico addresses the commitment to provide innovative approaches to safe athletic participation for student-athletes across the Big Ten Conference," said Dr. Jim Borchers, Big Ten Chief Medical Officer. "We look forward to growing this collaboration to continue to prioritize student-athletes' health safety, and well-being."

About Athletico Physical Therap y

For more than 30 years, Athletico Physical Therapy has helped communities overcome musculoskeletal (MSK) pain with more than 900 convenient locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. Recognized for its industry-leading patient satisfaction scores, Athletico is committed providing the highest quality rehabilitation services that result in optimal health outcomes for patients. To support patients in addressing and preventing MSK pain faster and more efficiently, Athletico offers greater access to care through free assessments without a prescription or referral. For more information on Athletico's services, including physical and occupational therapy, employer solutions, athletic training, and over 50 specialty health services, visit

About the Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, and the broad-based programs of the 18 Big Ten institutions provide direct financial support for more than 14,000 student-athletes. For more information, visit .

