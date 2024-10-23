Exact Market Enhances B2B Video Practice To Address Growing Demand For Digital Storytelling And Integrated Video Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Comprehensive, all-in-one services for today's go-to-market initiatives and partner campaigns

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Market, a woman-owned, WBENC-certified marketing agency, is excited to announce the expansion of its long-established video practice with enhanced onsite capabilities to meet the growing demand for enterprise-scale B2B companies to bring human-centered, in-person video content that maximizes audience connection and engagement. Exact has expanded its studio services with new capabilities, including live-action, B-roll, and on-site video production, in addition to deep animation capabilities and remote services.

Responding to Client Needs for Comprehensive Video Services

Exact Market's deep expertise in the tech sector enables the agency to navigate intricate, multi-layered stories involving multiple stakeholders and partners. Coordinating these narratives across diverse teams is a challenge the agency excels at transforming complex, multi-faceted stories into compelling, unified messages that drive measurable results and highlight the contributions of all involved. Whether managing multiple partners or crafting cohesive campaigns.

Exact Market's deep expertise in the tech sector enables the agency to navigate intricate, multi-layered stories.

With video marketing essential for B2B digital engagement, Exact Market is committed to being the tip of the spear for marketing and business leaders. Video usage has surged by 59% according to LinkedIn1, and Exact Market is ready to provide end-to-end services, from concept development to seamless campaign integration.

"As the tech industry evolves at an unprecedented speed, it's critical that we stay at the forefront of innovation to best serve our clients," said Susie Almaneih, co-founder and CEO of Exact Market. Almaneih explains, "Our clients look to us not only to help craft their brand and content strategies but also to maximize its reach in the market. With a built-in video practice, we bring digital storytelling to life with ease. With audiences hungry for in-person connection in a highly virtual world, we can help complex ideas resonate and strengthen engagement across company, social, and digital channels."

Customized Video Offerings Aligned with Client Objectives

Exact Market supports clients at every stage, from product launches to building brand awareness and showcasing success stories. Their video services include animation, case studies, testimonials, explainer videos, live event coverage, social media videos, and thought leadership. With a 360° marketing strategy, Exact Market becomes an extension of corporate marketing teams, offering tailored solutions that drive engagement and outcomes. Their video practice, a cornerstone of sales enablement, now scales to include onsite videography and diverse digital content production.

Maximizing Video as a Strategic Tool

Beyond production, Exact Market unlocks video's full potential as a marketing and sales tool. With expertise in SaaS, AI, cyber, and cloud technologies, the agency provides agile, data-driven solutions that help clients meet ambitious goals and elevate their video strategies to deliver maximum impact. Understanding enterprise clients' unique challenges, Exact Market ensures efficient and creative execution of every project, maximizing the potential of video potential to build brand awareness, generate leads, and drive sales. Exact Market's expanded video practice is now ready to help clients achieve more with video marketing-from building brand awareness to enhancing lead generation efforts and driving sales.

For more information on how Exact Market can help your brand elevate its video strategy, visit Exact Market Video Solutions .

1LinkedIn. B2B Marketing Benchmark , January 2024.

About Exact Market

Exact Market ( ) is a woman-owned, WBENC-certified business that serves as a tech marketing catalyst for F500 clients. They unify marketing and sales around a shared vision to ignite sales and marketing results for new and existing offerings.

For more information, please visit video or contact Exact Market at [email protected]

SOURCE EXACT MARKET, LLC

