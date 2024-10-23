Newmark Advises On $162 Million Sale Of The Plaza At Walnut Creek

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark2 announces the firm advised on the sale of The Plaza at Walnut Creek, a trophy 362,399-square-foot office complex situated in San Francisco's East Bay market. The property sold for $162 million, representing the largest multi-tenant office sale on the West Coast since 2022.

Newmark Executive Vice Chairman and President, Western Region Capital Markets Steven Golubchik , Vice Chairman Edmund Najera , Managing Director Darren Hollak

and Associate Director Francesca Zappula represented the seller, Clarion Partners, in the sale to the buyer, PSAI Realty Partners. Newmark Vice Chairman Breck Lutz , Senior Managing Director Alex Grell and Managing Director Danny Bartz

serve as the leasing advisors for the property.



"This property presented investors with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire a top performing asset in the region," said Golubchik. "Despite general pullbacks in occupancy and rental rates in the office sector, The Plaza at Walnut Creek has bucked the trend and recorded meaningful occupancy and rental rate gains since 2019."

Golubchik continued, "The marketing processes generated some of the strongest investor interest we have seen in the last three years, providing ownership with a wide range of potential suitors including both foreign and state pension and core-plus office capital."

Located at 1331 and 1333 North California Boulevard, The Plaza at Walnut Creek is comprised of two multi-tenant buildings with an underground parking garage. The property was 93% leased at the time of sale and has achieved market-leading occupancy of 91% over the last five years, which was facilitated by the Newmark leasing team.

Prominently located at the intersection of North California and Mount Diablo Boulevards, the property provides strong visibility to more than 38,000 vehicles passing per day, along with convenient access to the 680 and 24 freeways and proximity to Walnut Creek's dense amenity base, including Broadway Plaza, Main Street Plaza, Olympia Place and Plaza Escuela.

