AQUIMO ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquimo Inc., a leader in massive-multiplayer mobile gaming technology for sports broadcasts and live events, today announced significant leadership appointments as the company enters its most dynamic growth phase to date. Shachi Singh

has been promoted to chief technology officer, following her accomplishments directing the Aquimo development team

and Andrea Bailey has joined the company as chief revenue officer. These strategic moves are further bolstered by the addition of two new senior hires, Brendan Benzing and Gerald Jones, vice presidents of strategic partnerships, who will report directly to Bailey as they help drive the company's sales efforts.

These leadership advancements come at a time when Aquimo is experiencing unprecedented momentum, marked by rapidly expanding partnerships with major league teams across the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB, WNBA and NCAA to name a few. The company is also proud to be one of 10 companies accepted from 1500 applicants

into the fourth class of the prestigious Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator, a reflection of its industry leadership and commitment to driving innovation in sports and entertainment.

Singh brings more than 20 years of IT experience to her new role as chief technology officer, having previously served at JPMorgan Chase before joining Aquimo nearly a decade ago. Her deep expertise in technology has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of what Aquimo's platform can achieve, and her promotion recognizes her visionary approach to leveraging technology for fan engagement. In her new role, Singh

will oversee a team of 21, while continuing to push the boundaries of Aquimo's technological capabilities, ensuring that the company remains an industry leader.

Bailey, who joins Aquimo as chief revenue officer, is set to lead the company's sales efforts. With more than 20 years of experience in sales and sports sponsorships, including key leadership roles at the Portland Trail Blazers and AEG, Bailey brings a proven ability to cultivate strong partnerships and drive record-breaking revenue. At the Portland Trail Blazers, she managed business operations and long-term strategy for the Commercial Partnerships, Premium Seating, Ticketing, and Revenue Operations departments, delivering transformative growth for the organization. Prior to that, she served as vice president of Global Partnerships at AEG, where she oversaw a diverse portfolio of assets and played a key role in securing major sponsorships with brands like Toyota, Delta Air Lines, and Pernod Ricard, among many others. Bailey will be supported by Brendan Benzing, vice president of strategic partnerships, who previously was the executive director of video product management

with Comcast Corporation, and Gerald Jones who joins from REVELXP where he was the vice president, national partnerships and activation. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the team across the broadcast media and sports industries.



"Aquimo is at the forefront of transforming fan engagement through innovative technology, and our recent appointments are key to maintaining that momentum," said Mark Jeffery, founder and CEO of Aquimo. "Shachi Singh's

promotion to chief technology officer underscores her pivotal role in shaping our technological vision, leading our technology team and driving our platform forward. Andrea Bailey's extensive experience in building and scaling revenue operations brings a fresh perspective to our growth strategy. With these forward-thinking leaders in place, Aquimo is poised to redefine the mobile gaming experience and capitalize on multiple opportunities ahead."

"Being part of Aquimo's evolution over the past decade has been an incredible journey, and I'm excited to step into the role of chief technology officer at such a critical juncture," said Shachi Singh, chief technology officer at Aquimo. "Technology is the heartbeat of our company, and I'm committed to pushing the limits of what's possible in mobile gaming. Our focus will be on continuous innovation, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our partners and users."

"Joining Aquimo is a unique opportunity to be part of a company that is truly changing the game in sports and entertainment," said Andrea Bailey, chief revenue officer at Aquimo. "My goal is to build on the strong foundation that's already been established and scale our sales operations in a way that amplifies our impact across the industry. With Brendan Benzing bringing his expertise from broadcast media and Gerald Jones leveraging his experience on the sports team and property side, we're set to drive significant growth in the sports and entertainment mobile gaming industry."

With several exciting developments on the horizon, these strategic appointments position Aquimo to take full advantage of the opportunities in the global mobile gaming market. With a strengthened leadership team and the continued support of major partners, Aquimo is well-prepared to lead in its next era of growth and innovation.

ABOUT AQUIMO

Aquimo INC. (Aquimo) is a pioneering technology company that is revolutionizing fan engagement through its innovative, massive-multiplayer mobile gaming platform. Aquimo's patented technology allows millions of fans, both in-stadium and at home, to simultaneously play and compete in branded mobile games, creating a new form of engagement for viewers along with valuable data insights and new revenue streams for teams, venues, brand partners and broadcasters. Aquimo is live with more than 100 professional and NCAA D1 teams and events. These include several NFL teams, many NCAA colleges, NBA, NHL, MLS, WNBA, the Kentucky Derby and multiple NASCAR races.

For more information, visit: .

