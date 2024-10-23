Former James Beard Foundation Executive Kris Moon Joins A21 As COO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) After 17 Years at the James Beard Foundation, Moon Joins a21, the Agency Behind Many of the Country's Premier Food, & Art Festivals As It Prepares for Global Expansion

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 17 years at the James Beard Foundation, with six years spent in leadership positions as president and chief operating officer (COO), Kris Moon is joining experiential events agency, a21 , as its first-ever COO.

Moon joins a21 at a pivotal moment for the fast-growing live events company, which has steadily become the driving force behind the country's largest and most reputable culinary festivals. As a team of tight-knit creatives, planners, and builders that know how to put on a show, a21 turns ideas into experiences by building brand worlds that capture imaginations. With teams covering event operations, marketing, brand engagement, custom fabrication, and partnership fulfillment, a21 is a leader in delivering exceptional live experiences globally.

Since the end of 2020, a21 has grown exponentially, from just eight employees to almost 100 employees globally. Through its events in the last year alone, the agency has worked alongside more than 3,000 chefs, mixologists, sommeliers, galleries, and other industry professionals.

While its work with established festivals like South Beach Wine & Food and New York City Wine & Food Festival initially put a21 on the map, the company is in a period of significant growth and expansion launching new, fully-owned festivals, and live experiences in untapped markets across the country and abroad. Since the company expansion started in 2019, acquisitions include; the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival , a beloved food festival that launched in 2010 and just completed its 14th year; Art Market Productions , the creative events division that designs, builds, promotes, and produces important cultural experiences worldwide; DED Productions, a production company, whose acquisition has led to the creation of a21's Brand Engagement department providing custom fabrication services to corporate clients; and the International Wine and Spirits Competition , a global wine and spirits community focused on people and expertise in the wine and spirits space. In addition to the acquisition of new properties, a21 is growing its portfolio of managed assets including Pebble Beach Food & Wine and the inaugural Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival, and has plans in the coming years to expand into the Canadian and European markets.

"As a passionate steward of the live experience space, a21 is committed to achieving global excellence within our field," says Founder and CEO Brett Friedman. "Kris joining our executive leadership team, with his years of culinary aptitude and industry relationships, provides us a tangible foundation to

accelerate

our growth as leaders within the events industry."

Kris began his career at the historic James Beard House in NYC in 2007 as Manager of House Operations and House Events. Since 2011, Kris has been responsible for the Foundation's revenue and helped to grow the organization from gross revenues of just over $6 million in 2011 to over $21 million in 2024. A skilled and respected leader, Kris has touched every aspect of the James Beard Foundation and developed deep relationships throughout the culinary community and with the many brands that support the industry more broadly.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to be part of the James Beard Foundation's growth and evolution these past 17 years. I've long respected a21 as a leader in the experiential space and after learning more about the growth that has taken place and the trajectory that is ahead, I couldn't be more excited to be joining the company during this pivotal time." says Moon. "I look forward to drawing on my deep knowledge of the culinary and experiential spaces and the meaningful relationships I've cultivated throughout my career to help lead a21 into the next chapter, solidifying the agency as a global leader in live experiences."

In his new capacity as COO of a21, beginning January 2025, Moon will oversee the operations of all divisions within the company, management of the executive team, and the ongoing financial performance of the company. In partnership with a21 CEO Brett Friedman, Moon will support the acquisition of new assets and the company's expansion into the Canadian and European markets.

For more information on a21, visit TeamA21 . Follow a21 on Instagram @a21presents .

About a21

a21, formerly known as Agency 21 Consulting, is a full-service live experiences agency, specializing in event operations, production, marketing, corporate sales, and brand activations for live experiences. Founded in 2006, the agency's corporate offices are in Miami, New York, and London with satellite personnel in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Denver. a21's portfolio includes internationally recognized events and festivals in South Florida and throughout the US: Food Network South Beach & New York City Wine and Food Festival, Sunfest, Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival, Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival, Seaglass Fort Lauderdale Beach, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Heritage Fire and Whiskies of the World National Tours, AMP's suite of Art Fairs, International Wine & Spirits Competition, and more.

