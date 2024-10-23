Net Health And Tali To Launch Cutting-Edge Integration With AI Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Integration of a voice-enabled AI assistant with Net Health, a leader in specialized healthcare technology, will speed EHR documentation and offer providers more time with patients

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net , a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower restorative care providers across the continuum of care, today announced that it has commenced a strategic partnership with Tali , a leading AI assistant and ambient clinical documentation solution. The new integration will revolutionize EHR documentation through AI by infusing Net Health EHR software with Tali's voice-enabled AI assistant. Clinicians can expect streamlined workflows that will set a new standard of documentation accuracy and efficiency in specialty care settings, enabling them to optimize time with patients. Once complete, the Tali solution will be available in the following Net Health EHRs: Optima for post-acute and senior living facilities; ReDoc for hospital outpatient; TherapySource for physical therapy; and WoundExpert for wound care.

"Our integration with Tali AI is intended to give providers a substantial amount of time back with their patients," said Ron Books, Chief Executive Officer of Net Health. "We recognize the urgency to deliver solutions that meet the needs of both patients and providers, which is why we prioritize strategic technology integrations and partnerships. Our work with Tali AI is a reflection of this commitment. We will continue to provide cutting-edge solutions that promote positive patient outcomes and business growth."

According to a recent AIM study , clinicians spend nearly 50% of their day manually documenting within EHR systems and doing desk work. The AIM 2024 survey of U.S. physicians also shows that reducing medical documentation burden has significantly helped to decrease clinician burnout since 2020. However, in fields like physical therapy where there are significant provider shortages – the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) has estimated that over 26,000 jobs will not be able to be filled by 2025 – providers are still managing increased workloads and would benefit immensely from reduced administrative burden.

The integration of ambient documentation will allow providers who use Net Health to remain engaged and connected with their patients while the AI medical scribe captures conversations in real time. Once the encounter is complete, AI technology will analyze the transcription and generate high-quality clinical documentation in seconds, which can be reviewed and edited as required. The tool is designed to reduce the time clinicians spend on paperwork, thus empowering them to shift their focus to clinical priorities rather than administrative tasks.

"With Net Health's comprehensive EHR offerings and dominant market footprint, we are confident that together we can ease provider burnout and help improve overall care in these critical areas," said Kevin Keenahan, Chief Product Officer of Net Health. "By formalizing our integration with Tali, we're taking a massive step towards empowering healthcare providers with next-level solutions that will transform their day-to-day lives."

"Tali is deeply familiar with the patterns, rhythms, and needs of today's healthcare providers, and the company brings extensive technical expertise and a medical perspective to this relationship," said Mahshid Yassaei, Chief Executive Officer of Tali AI. "Merging Tali's technology with Net Health's industry-leading products, the two companies are poised to dramatically improve the quality of life for thousands of clinicians."

The addition of Tali's voice-enabled interface differentiates Net Health from other EHR solutions as a next-generation technology offering that enhances both functionality and user experience. By incorporating AI-assisted technology, healthcare providers can significantly reduce time spent on clinical documentation, enabling them to focus more on patient care. This tool also improves accuracy and efficiency, helping Net Health clients strengthen their businesses and increase revenue. As AI continues to shape the future of healthcare, this integration will help ensure Net Health's ongoing innovation and growth throughout specialty care settings.

To learn more about Net Health and the integration with Tali, visit:

About Net Health

Net Health is a trusted source for more than 25,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care. Our specialized software solutions enable restorative care providers and their organizations to improve both patient outcomes and financial performance. Over 30 years of expertise in wound care and rehab therapy inform our electronic health record (EHR) software, patient engagement tools, and predictive analytics. Our technology platforms help administrators manage workflow, specialists engage with patients, and executives drive business growth. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners. Learn more at .

About Tali

Tali AI is a voice-enabled AI healthcare technology that facilitates documentation of millions of patient encounters annually. The company is revolutionizing healthcare provider workflows and elevating patient care by reducing the time and energy healthcare providers spend on documentation and administrative tasks. For more information on Tali AI, visit .

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED