Johnson & Johnson Preferred Financing, Inc. Implements 2Ig’S PFC Insight

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2iG Solutions, (2iG or 2iG Solutions) , provider of leading-edge data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) reporting software, is pleased to announce that South Carolina-based premium finance company Johnson & Johnson Preferred Financing (JJPF), Inc. has successfully implemented the PFC Insight solution .

Today, it is difficult for premium finance companies (PFC) to acquire intelligence to improve efficiency. Many PFCs rely on core systems to provide basic reports which often lack significant analysis of the business details or data intelligence in an easily consumable format.

PFC Insight, 2iG Solutions' commercial solution which combines the company's extensive experience with PFCs and expertise in insurance technology (insurtech) solutions. PFC Insight bridges the gap between cutting-edge data analytics and the advanced needs of PFCs.

“I don't know how we functioned before 2iG Solutions and PFC Insight,” said Travis Finn, vice president at JJPF.“If you are a PFC, and you don't already use them, you should. Getting plugged into this awesome solution, PFC Insight, provides critical business intelligence from our core system, Vertafore's FinanceProTM, and the AI Insight reporting feature makes it very easy for our managers and marketing representatives to query our data using plain English to generate custom reports, which can easily be exported to MS Excel.”

2iG Solutions developed PFC Insight to fill a void left by traditionally available commercial analytics tools and reporting solutions that fail to tie the original policies and quotes to the premium finance loans. PFC Insight brings those capabilities to insurance companies, agencies, and managing general agencies (MGAs).

“Our goal in developing PFC Insight was to bring value in the form of business intelligence, ease of use for the business users, and to free up hours for the IT resources that are constantly developing custom reports,” said Harry Snyder, president and CTO of 2iG Solutions , of the recent implementation of PFC Insight at JJPF.“From a product perspective, it's clear that we've delivered on all fronts.”

