Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Of Bravo's RHOC To Co-Host Inaugural Confronting Domestic Violence Gala, Oct. 27, 2024, San Diego

Take Action This Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Join Confronting Domestic Violence to Make a Lifesaving Impact

- Mahatma GandhiSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM 2024), and Confronting Domestic Violence (CDV) is not just asking for awareness but urging the community to take action. Founded by survivor and advocate Agape Garcia in 2021, CDV is dedicated to empowering survivors, fostering post-traumatic growth, and creating lasting change. The organization provides vital resources, support, and advocacy to those affected by domestic violence, offering a path toward hope and healing.To further this mission, CDV will host its inaugural gala and fundraising event on Oct. 27, 2024, at the Del Mar Social in San Diego, California. Co-hosting this impactful event is Vargas, star of Bravo's“Real Housewives of Orange County” (RHOC) Season 15, who will help bring attention to the issue of domestic violence.Take Action to Empower SurvivorsThe evening will include powerful guest speakers who will share how domestic violence transcends all social classes, ethnicities, and backgrounds, affecting individuals everywhere. In addition, the event will feature live music by“ProCase AllStars”, entertainment by Emcee Terron Sumpter, and an exclusive silent auction with unique items will be available for bidding both in person and online. Proceeds from the event will directly support CDV's critical work, including safety planning and relocation services for survivors.Purchase your ticket:A Call to Action: You Can Make a DifferenceFor those unable to attend, there are still many ways to contribute to the cause. Donations, sponsorships, and participation in the silent auction are all vital in expanding CDV's reach. Even spreading the word about this crucial cause with your network of family, friends, and colleagues can make a significant impact. Every act of support empowers survivors and their families as they begin their journey toward healing and safety.Attendees, both in person and virtually, can preview auction items at Silent Auction - Taste of Hollywood, at #auctionFunds raised will go towards programs that help survivors escape abusive situations and rebuild their lives.“Breaking the cycle requires courage and action,” says Agape Garcia, founder of CDV.“The fear of the unknown can often trap people in abusive situations, stripping away hope and courage. But when we come together as a community, we give survivors a third option-to confront their fears and embrace freedom. I know from experience that choosing to confront fear is the first step to reclaiming your life.”Domestic violence affects individuals indiscriminately, but Confronting Domestic Violence (CDV) is here to provide equally indiscriminate solutions. Money raised at this gala will go toward offering life-saving resources, from safety plans to relocation support for individuals and families ready to escape their abusers.Sponsorship Opportunities: Be Part of the ChangeCDV has introduced sponsorship packages for businesses and individuals committed to supporting survivors and making a meaningful difference. Becoming a sponsor not only aligns your brand with this vital cause but also amplifies your message within a network of compassionate, socially responsible organizations. Together, we can send a clear message: domestic violence has no place in our society.Join Us to Confront Domestic ViolenceLet's turn awareness into action and confront domestic violence head-on. By attending this gala, you're providing survivors with the resources they need to reclaim their lives. You're giving children a second chance to feel safe at home. Most importantly, you're helping to build a future rooted in strength, resilience, and hope.Special thanks to our sponsors: UPS in Rancho Penasquitos, Big Frog San Diego North, Vica's Studio, One Hope Wine (N. Thomas), and YM Associates PR.Stay connected with CDV on Instagram @Confronting_dv and other social media platforms to follow updates and support our mission.For media inquiries or if support is needed, contact the Confronting Domestic Violence nonprofit organization at the toll-free number, 888-251-1002, or email at ....Confronting Domestic Violence (501©3)

