Bidding Set To Close On A 3BR/2BA Home On 2.3± Acres Minutes From Farmville, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

4484 Pin Oak Rd., Prospect, VA 23960 (Prince Edward County).

4484 Pin Oak Rd., Prospect, VA 23960 (Prince Edward County).

4484 Pin Oak Rd., Prospect, VA 23960 (Prince Edward County).

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of bidding on an auction of a 3 BR/2 BA home w/basement on 2.37 +/- acres, a detached work shop/storage building, mature trees and landscaping and located 1 mile from Rt. 460 near Hampden Sydney College, Longwood University and Farmville, VA (Prince Edward County) on Monday, October 28 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This home near Hampton Sydney, Longwood, and Farmville can be occupied immediately and personalized/updated at your convenience,” said Nicholls.“Bid your price and make it yours.”“The central Virginia property is located only 1 mile from Rt. 460, 9 miles from Hampden Sydney College, 9.5 miles from Longwood University, 10 miles from Farmville, 18 miles from Appomattox, and a short drive to Lynchburg, Blackstone & Scottsville, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Monday, October 28 -- 2:30 PM -- 4484 Pin Oak Rd., Prospect, VA 23960 (Prince Edward County).Solid 3 BR/2 BA ranch/rambler style single level home on 2.37 +/- acres in Prince Edward County, VA.This home measures 3,478 +/- gross sf. (2,016 +/- finished sf. above grade & 1,462 +/- sf. unfinished basement), and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, family room/den, unfinished basement, attic, attached 1 car garage (308 +/- sf.).Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, hall & all bedrooms; vinyl flooring in kitchen & den.Covered front porch stoop & covered patio area (15'x28').Detached work shop/storage building; asphalt driveway; quiet area w/mature trees & landscaping.Heating: oil furnace (2 oil tanks--1 above ground & 1 underground); fireplaces in primary bedroom & living room. Cooling: Central AC.Bored well & gravity fed septic system; electric water heaterFor more highlights and details, visit .The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Tony Wilson

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

+1 540-748-1359

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.