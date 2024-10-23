Progressive Insurance® Allocates Over $3 Million To Support Disaster Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To support those recovering from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, and as part of ongoing efforts to aid those impacted by natural disasters, Progressive Insurance has committed over $3 million to various organizations to help their customers, employees, agents, and communities.

"Always guided by our core values, doing the right thing is imperative to us," said Progressive President and CEO Tricia Griffith. "While our claims and customer service teams are assisting our customers, we are also committed to aiding relief efforts and supporting organizations who are helping rebuild lives and restore hope in the aftermath of disasters. During these challenging times, it's vital that we step up and be there to support people and communities when they need us most."

Progressive is taking the following actions to support its customers, employees, agents, and communities following the natural disasters across the country:





The Progressive Insurance Foundation has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross which provides disaster relief, shelter, food, and medical care during natural disasters.



Progressive is setting aside $1 million for agent relief. $800,000 has been donated directly to the national Big "I" Trusted Choice Relief Fund . The fund provides quick, critical financial relief to independent agents, ensuring they can recover swiftly and continue serving their communities after catastrophes. The fund awards grants to licensed agents and non-licensed agency employees. The remainder of the agent-specific relief dollars will be used for ad hoc agent support in which consideration will be given to agents with specific, urgent needs determined on a case-by-case basis.

Progressive has allocated an additional $1.4 million to its Employee Relief Fund through the creation of an immediate response program available to eligible employees affected by Hurricane Helene and Milton. The fund, to which Progressive has allocated $5 million in total throughout 2024, helps employees facing hardships either due to a natural disaster or unforeseen personal hardship. The fund is managed by the Emergency Assistance Foundation, Inc. which oversees all aspects of issuing employee relief grants.

