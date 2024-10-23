Bluewater Showcases World's Most Powerful Mobile Emergency Water Station At Geneva Trade Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Operational within minutes, the Bluewater Emergency Water Station can generate 20,000 liters of water a day.

Bluewater, a water purification and beverage solution's leader, unveils hyper-efficient purifier providing clean drinking water in crisis situations.

- Johan SoderstromGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bluewater, a world leading innovator of water purification and beverage solutions for home, work, and lay, has unveiled its latest hyper-efficient purifier exclusively designed to provide immediate access to clean drinking water in crisis situations. This Emergency Water Station is being promoted as the world's most compact and powerful 3-stage purifier, able to deliver up to 99% water purity to thousands of people daily, even from the most challenging water sources.Developed in Sweden, the Bluewater system features sediment filters that capture particles down to 5 microns, a carbon filter that removes impurities such as chlorine, and a unique Bluewater reverse osmosis (RO) membrane that eliminates microscopic particles as small as 0.0001 microns, surpassing traditional filtration methods. The end result is an ongoing source of purified water from which toxic chemicals and metals, viruses, bacteria, and other health threatening contaminants have been removed.The entire setup fits into two highly mobile and durable suitcases that can be speedily and easily put to work operationally to ensure a consistent supply of water in the toughest situations. The Bluewater system can deliver up to 20,000 liters of purified water daily, with continuous monitoring to ensure optimal water quality.Before its launch, the Emergency Water Station underwent rigorous field testing in challenging conditions, including a conflict zone hospital in Ukraine and urban areas in Sweden affected by raw sewage caused by severe flooding.Bluewater launched the Emergency Station at the Geneva AidEx trade show, the leading event for humanitarian aid and disaster relief focusing on revitalizing humanitarian assistance in conflict-affected regions. At the event, Bluewater demonstrated the purifier's capabilities and provide samples of the purified water in 400 ml bottles, showcasing the quality and accessibility of its solutions.“We were thrilled to showcase our Emergency Water Station at AidEx,” said Johan Söderström from Bluewater.“Access to clean water is crucial in humanitarian crises, and our technology addresses this urgent challenge. We invite key organizations like CARE and World Vision to get in touch with us to explore potential partnerships.”The Bluewater Emergency Water Station emphasizes efficient and sustainable water purification using advanced filtration technology, significantly improving health and well-being in affected communities.Key Features:Portable and easy to transport to remote locationsUp to 99% purification of highly polluted water sources.Powerful Water Flow that produces up to 20,000 liters per dayDurable Design with high shock-resistance and precision-engineered foam“With our unmatched Emergency Water Station, Bluewater is redefining access to clean water in disaster situations,” Söderström added.

