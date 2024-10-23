Marler Clark retained to investigate cause of Deadly E. coli Outbreak tied to McDonalds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the CDC, as of October 22, 49 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from 10 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from Sept 27, 2024, to October 11, 2024. Of 28 people with information available, 10 have been hospitalized, and 1 person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome , a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. One death has been reported from an older adult in Colorado.
Preliminary traceback and distribution information reviewed by FDA shows that slivered onions served on Quarter Pounders are a likely source of contamination. FDA is working quickly to confirm that these onions are a source of this outbreak and to determine if these onions were served or sold at other businesses. However, FSIS is conducting traceback on hamburger patties served at McDonald's to determine if ground beef is a source of illness.
"Given that illnesses are reported in 10 different states with differing McDonalds restaurants, it is unlikely that hamburgers were undercooked in multiple locations," said William Marler.
"The more likely culprit would be the slivered onions. Onions have been linked to several foodborne illness outbreaks in recent years, added Marler.
William "Bill" Marler
has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box
E. coli
Outbreak which was chronicled in the book,
"Poisoned"
and in the recent Emmy Award winning
Netflix documentary
by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker,
"A Bug in the System;"
the
Seattle Times,
"30 years after the deadly
E. coli outbreak, A
Seattle
attorney still fights for food safety;"
the Washington Post,
"He helped make burgers safer, Now he is fighting food poisoning again;"
and
several others .
Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout
the United States,
Canada,
Europe,
Africa,
China
and
Australia
on why it is important to prevent
foodborne illnesses.
He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on
Marler Blog . Bill is also the publisher of
Food Safety News .
E. coli:
Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm , is the nation's leading law firm representing victims of
E. coli
outbreaks and
hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) . The
E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark
have represented thousands of victims of
E. coli
and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.
Our
E. coli
lawyers have litigated
E. coli
and HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products.
The law firm has brought
E. coli
lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, and Jimmy John's.
We have proudly represented such victims as
Brianne Kiner ,
Stephanie Smith
and
Linda Rivera .
