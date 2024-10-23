(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the CDC, as of October 22, 49 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from 10 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from Sept 27, 2024, to October 11, 2024. Of 28 people with information available, 10 have been hospitalized, and 1 person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome , a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. One death has been reported from an older adult in Colorado.

Preliminary traceback and distribution information reviewed by FDA shows that slivered onions served on Quarter Pounders are a likely source of contamination. FDA is working quickly to confirm that these onions are a source of this outbreak and to determine if these onions were served or sold at other businesses. However, FSIS is conducting traceback on hamburger patties served at McDonald's to determine if ground beef is a source of illness.

Marler Clark retained to investigate cause of Deadly E. coli Outbreak tied to McDonalds

"Given that illnesses are reported in 10 different states with differing McDonalds restaurants, it is unlikely that hamburgers were undercooked in multiple locations," said William Marler.

"The more likely culprit would be the slivered onions. Onions have been linked to several foodborne illness outbreaks in recent years, added Marler.

CONTACT: Julie Dueck, [email protected]

SOURCE Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm

