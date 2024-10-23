Japan Diabetes Device Market Forecast Report And Company Analysis 2024-2032 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Terumo, Eli Lilly, BD, And Dexcom
Date
10/23/2024 10:46:41 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan diabetes Device market Forecast Report by Types, Distribution channel and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Japan Diabetes Device market is expected to reach US$ 1.46 Billion in 2023 to US$ 2.80 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.49 % from 2024 to 2032. The market is growing primarily due to significant developments and technology advancements that address the complex demands of managing, monitoring, and treating diabetes.
Government campaigns are a major factor in encouraging the use of diabetes management device in Japan.
In order to improve the treatment of diabetes, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has introduced public health campaigns and nationwide screening programs, among other supportive healthcare measures. The ultimate goal of these programs is to lower the long-term consequences linked to diabetes by concentrating on early detection and intervention. The government is promoting awareness and encouraging patients to use accessible technologies by giving diabetes treatment a high priority in public health agendas.
Furthermore, the Japanese healthcare system reimburses the cost of a number of diabetes management devices, such as insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors. Patients' burdens are lessened by this financial assistance, increasing the accessibility of these gadgets. Reimbursement policies encourage medical professionals to suggest advanced diabetes management strategies, leading to a change in treatment regimens that are more efficacious. Consequently, these government initiatives greatly raise the nationwide adoption rate of cutting-edge diabetes gadgets.
Increased public knowledge of diabetes prevention and management
Governmental and healthcare institutions have launched awareness programs emphasizing the value of knowing about diabetes, its dangers, and practical management techniques. These programs attempt to demystify and lessen the stigma associated with diabetes by emphasizing healthy lifestyles, early identification, and the vital role that technology plays in diabetes treatment. People who are more aware of the dangers of diabetes are more inclined to take preventative steps, such as using cutting-edge medical technology.
Furthermore, social media and community health initiatives have been essential in spreading knowledge and promoting conversations about managing diabetes. People are more inclined to take control of their health as a result of this increased awareness, which increases acceptability of devices like insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors. As a result, the general market demand for these devices is rising as more people become aware of their advantages.
Japan Diabetes Device Company Analysis
The major participants in the Japan Diabetes Device market includes Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Terumo Corporation, Eli Lilly, BD, Dexcom Inc.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 200
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2032
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $1.46 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
| $2.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.5%
| Regions Covered
| Japan
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5 Japan Diabetes Devices Market
6 Japan Diabetes Population
6.1 Type 1 Diabetes
6.2 Type 2 Diabetes
7 Market Share Analysis
7.1 By Types
7.2 By Distribution Channel
8 Types
8.1 Self-Monitoring Devices
8.1.1 Test Strips
8.1.2 Lancets
8.1.3 Blood Glucose Meters
8.2 Continuous Glucose-Monitoring Devices
8.2.1 Sensors
8.2.2 Transmitter
8.2.3 Receiver
8.3 Insulin Pumps
8.3.1 Patch Pumps
8.3.2 Tethered Pumps
8.3.3 Consumables
8.4 Insulin Pens
8.4.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
8.4.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
9 Distribution Channel
9.1 Hospital Pharmacies
9.2 Retail Pharmacies
9.3 Diabetes Clinics/Centers
9.4 Online Pharmacies
10 Porters Five Forces
10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer
10.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier
10.3 Threat of New Entrants
10.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors
10.5 Threat of Substitute Products
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Strengths
11.2 Weaknesses
11.3 Opportunities
11.4 Threats
12 Reimbursement Policies
12.1 CGM Devices in Japan
12.2 Blood Glucose Devices in Japan
12.3 Insulin Pump Products in Japan
12.4 Insulin Pen in Japan
13 Key Players Analysis
13.1 Overviews
13.2 Key Person
13.3 Recent Developments & Strategies
13.4 Product Portfolio & Product Launch in Last 1 Year
13.5 Revenue
Abbott Laboratories Roche Medtronic Novo Nordisk A/S Terumo Corporation Eli Lilly BD Dexcom Inc
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Japanese Diabetes Device Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23102024004107003653ID1108811788
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.