This report analyzes the stock trading and investing applications market's characteristics - size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The stock trading and investing applications market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $44.05 billion in 2023 to $52.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including the expansion of alternative investment options, evolving investor behaviors, enhanced accessibility to financial markets, increased demand for high-speed internet connectivity, and the growing influence of retail investors in the market.



The stock trading and investing applications market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $111.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing number of self-directed investors, the proliferation of digital platforms, growing awareness of security measures, rising adoption of digital stock trading and investing, and the widespread use of smartphones for financial activities. Major trends expected during this period include advancements in technology, the prevalence of mobile trading and applications, integration of artificial intelligence and automation in investment processes, incorporation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for enhanced user experiences, and the emergence of pre-IPO share trading platforms.

The increasing utilization of internet and social media platforms is anticipated to drive the expansion of the stock trading and investing applications market in the foreseeable future. Internet platforms, comprising digital services and websites, offer users access to a wide array of functionalities, services, and content accessible online. Concurrently, social media platforms facilitate content creation, sharing, and interaction among users, fostering virtual communities. The internet enables swift access to extensive information on stocks, markets, and investment strategies, while social media platforms facilitate the formation of online trading and investment communities. These communities serve as hubs for sharing experiences, discussing investment ideas, and seeking advice, fostering a sense of camaraderie and stimulating participation in trading activities. For example, data from February 2023 provided by Meltwater, a Netherlands-based software company, reveals a 0.3% increase in internet users in the UK, totaling 66.11 million, with 35 million members on LinkedIn and 28.75 million Instagram users. LinkedIn's potential ad reach in the UK also rose by 2.9% during the same period.

Major players in the stock trading and investing applications market are directing their efforts toward the development of sophisticated solutions such as mobile trading platforms to gain a competitive edge. Mobile trading platforms are applications empowering users to engage in trading various financial instruments, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and more, directly from their smartphones or tablets. For instance, in May 2023, Geojit Financial Services, an India-based investment services company, unveiled FLIP, its latest mobile trading platform. FLIP is tailored to offer traders and investors a versatile and comprehensive trading experience, equipped with cutting-edge features. It facilitates trading across multiple asset classes, including equity, IPOs, bonds, futures, options, commodities, and currencies, while also offering advanced functionalities such as portfolio insights, technical and fundamental research, advanced charting capabilities through TradingView, and a transaction and investment dashboard summary. Geojit FLIP aims to empower clients with smarter and more successful investment and trading decisions by providing a seamless, secure, and feature-rich trading environment.

In March 2022, Plus500 Ltd., a UK-based financial services and investment company, completed the acquisition of EZ Invest Securities Co. Ltd., a Japan-based entity, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is strategically positioned to bolster Plus500's presence in the Japanese market, particularly within the stock trading and investing applications sector. Plus500 aims to leverage its financial prowess and technology-driven tools to expand its footprint in Japan and capitalize on emerging opportunities. EZ Invest Securities Co. Ltd., known for its EzInvest Mobile platform, offers users easier access to actively manage their investment portfolios, thereby aligning with Plus500's vision to enhance accessibility and efficiency in the trading landscape.

Major companies operating in the stock trading and investing applications market are Morgan Stanley, Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab Corporation, Merrill Edge, Ameriprise Financial Inc., Ally Financial Inc., Vanguard Group Inc., Interactive Brokers LLC, E-Trade Financial Corporation, Social Finance Inc., Robinhood Markets Inc., Plus500 Ltd., eToro Ltd., TradeStation Group Inc., M1 Finance, Stash Financial Inc., Betterment, Wealthfront Inc., Acorns Grow Incorporated, Charles Stanley Direct, Zerodha Broking Ltd., Angel One Limited, Webull Corporation, Saxo Bank.

North America was the largest region in the stock trading and investing applications market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the stock trading and investing applications market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the stock trading and investing applications market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) by Platform: Mobile; Web-Based

2) by Operating System: iPhone Operating System (iOS); Android; Other Operating Systems

3) by Instruments: Stocks; Cryptocurrencies; Exchange-Traded Funds or Mutual Funds; Derivatives; Other Instruments.

4) by End-user: Retail; Institutional

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

