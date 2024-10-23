Buildercoms Unveils New Pricing Plans Tailored To Meet Customer Needs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EMERALD ISLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BuilderComs , a leader in management software, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new pricing structure, designed to make its innovative tools more accessible to construction businesses of all sizes. Based on extensive feedback and in-depth research, the new pricing model ensures that BuilderComs continues to provide exceptional value while remaining competitively priced.Listening to the Industry and Our CustomersBuilderComs has always prioritized its users, and this update is a direct response to the feedback from construction professionals across the industry. Over the last few months, BuilderComs conducted thorough research and sought customer input to create a pricing model that addresses the diverse needs of its user base. This updated structure offers greater flexibility, affordability, and scalability, positioning BuilderComs as the go-to solution for construction management.New Flexible and Affordable Pricing PlansPro PlanPrice: $27 per month for up to 2 usersFeatures: Includes essential communication tools, document sharing, photo storage, and basic support. Perfect for individuals or small businesses looking to streamline project management.Annual Option: $297Scale PlanPrice: $97 per month for up to 7 usersFeatures: All Pro Plan features, plus priority support, making it ideal for small to medium-sized teams managing multiple projects.Annual Option: $997Custom PlanPrice: Custom pricing for unlimited usersFeatures: All Scale Plan features, along with custom solutions, dedicated account management, and unlimited access. Perfect for growing or larger teams requiring tailored solutions.Annual Option: Custom pricingWhy This MattersThe newly structured pricing allows BuilderComs to remain competitive in the market while offering unmatched value to both small contractors and larger firms. This change further enhances BuilderComs ability to support businesses in streamlining operations and improving project outcomes."We've worked closely with thousands of construction business owners and employees to make sure our pricing reflects what the industry needs. By taking feedback to heart, we're not only staying true to our mission but also positioning BuilderComs to compete directly with other leading software solutions," said Ron Nussbaum , Founder and CEO of BuilderComs.Continued Commitment to ExcellenceWith this pricing update, BuilderComs reaffirms its dedication to providing a user-first approach to construction management. By aligning costs with customer needs, BuilderComs ensures that its platform remains both affordable and scalable, allowing businesses to grow and succeed with confidence.Join Us on This JourneyBuilderComs invites businesses to explore these new pricing plans and discover how the platform can help transform project management processes. The company looks forward to continuing its journey of innovation and customer-driven growth, helping to shape the future of the construction industry.For more information about the new pricing plans or to schedule a demo, visitAbout BuilderComsBuilderComs is a leading provider of construction management software, offering user-friendly solutions designed to streamline project management, improve communication, and enhance overall project outcomes for businesses of all sizes.

