Landmark Global And Shipium Partner To Bring Premium Worldwide Delivery To Modern Shippers

The partnership makes Landmark's international logistics services immediately available to Shipium customers

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Global , the trusted international ecommerce logistics partner today announced a partnership with Shipium , the leading for ecommerce businesses.

Landmark, a division of bpostgroup out of Belgium, is a leading expert in international logistics services, providing transportation, clearance, and last-mile delivery of ecommerce products directly to customers all over the world. Landmark has built a trusted reputation as a cross-border service, powering the growth of leading global e-commerce brands over the last 2 decades.

Companies can access an international shipping footprint powered by Landmark, on Shipium's automated shipping platform.

Shipium is the leading shipping platform for ecommerce, servicing enterprise brands, retailers, and LSPs. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable, and on-time delivery becomes a top business priority. As the complexity of digital channels grows, Shipium has proven to be at the forefront of innovation to improve shipping speeds and integration.

Companies can access a large international shipping footprint powered by Landmark's cross-border expertise , all on Shipium's automated shipping platform. Landmark customers set up their account with Shipium and gain immediate access to reliable services. The result is dependable delivery tied with improved cost structures through Shipium's modern shipping optimization technology.

"Shipium matches our requirements for dependability and confidence in the market, which is critical to service customers in today's volatile world," said Scott MacRae, CEO of Landmark Global. "We look for technology partners who can be flexible yet perform with the increasing demands of cross-border shipping. Shipium provides that."

"For the last 20 years Landmark has helped ecommerce brands and retailers access global markets in a dependable way," said Jason Murray, CEO of

Shipium. "By including Landmark in our pre-integrated carrier network , we are making their trusted services more accessible to tech-forward shippers. We are excited to partner together."

ABOUT SHIPIUM

Shipium is an end-to-end shipping platform for modern operators. The platform improves shipping speed and on-time-delivery through an API-first platform deeply integrated into existing systems. Founded by the same team who created Amazon's shipping stack, customers experience enterprise-grade performance from estimated delivery dates on the website to shipment execution at the warehouse.

ABOUT LANDMARK GLOBAL

Landmark Global is the leading international logistics partner to power your ecommerce growth. With its own shipping network to over 220 destinations, and its in-house trade services team, you have a trusted solution to deliver your brand.

Media Contact: Ryan Drouillard, [email protected]

SOURCE Landmark Global

