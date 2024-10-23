The report covers three material types of nanofiltration membranes: organic, inorganic, and hybrid. Of these, organic membranes account for the majority of the market. The inorganic segment is largely about the inclusion of ceramic and metallic nanofiltration membranes.

The types of membrane configurations offer varying degrees of adaptability to changing feed conditions. By configuration, the market is divided into spiral wound and tubular, hollow fiber, and plate-and-frame. Among these, the spiral wound and tubular segment accounted for 92.7% of the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7%.

The market's application segment consists of water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, life sciences, chemical and petrochemicals, and others. Of these, the water and wastewater treatment segment accounted for 76% of the market in 2023, followed by food and beverages with not more than 9.1% of the total market value in 2023.



Report Scope

This report studies the global nanofiltration market for 2023 to 2029. In this report, 2023 is the base year, and 2024 to the end of 2029 is the forecast period. The revenue calculated in this report is in millions of U.S. dollars. This report entails an in-depth analysis of the nanofiltration industry in a qualitative and quantitative manner.

The market is segmented by:



Material type: Organic, inorganic and hybrid.

Configuration: Spiral wound and tubular, hollow fiber and plate-and-frame.

Filtering technique: Crossflow and dead-end. Application: Water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, life sciences, chemical and petrochemical and others.

The report includes:



52 data tables and 61 additional tables

An overview of the global markets and technologies for nanofiltration

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimate of the market size and a revenue forecast for the global nanofiltration market, and a corresponding market share analysis by material type, configuration, filtering technique, application, and region

Insight into new technological developments related to nanofiltration, while outlining current technical issues

Information on global R&D activity related to nanofiltration membranes, resulting in the issuance of patents

Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies, and product pipeline

A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the nanofiltration industry

A market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, alliances, and other market strategies Profiles of the leading players, including: Veolia Environnement S.A., 3M, Donaldson Co., and Xylem Inc.

Key Attributes