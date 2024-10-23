Hospital Furniture Market Size Expected To Exceed USD 21.3 Billion By 2031 With 7.3% CAGR| Exclusive Insights By Transparency Market Research Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable products will drive demand for hospital furniture.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research, , Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hospital furniture was worth US$ 11.4 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 7.3% is predicted from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 21.3 billion . Most hospitals develop their furniture standards under their unique requirements and needs. The standardization of furniture products facilitates the maintenance of control over inventory and consistency.

Safety is one of the most important aspects of hospital furniture design. In order to ensure that there are no entrapments, falls, or other hazards in the workplace, workplace furniture needs to be carefully designed. Guidelines and recommendations provided by regulatory bodies, such as the FDA, reduce hospital bed entrapments that can be life-threatening

The first exclusive medical equipment mall in India has recently opened its doors.

A variety of equipment is available in this mall, including supplies needed for ICUs, Operation Theaters, Surgical Departments, Radiology Departments, Clinical Departments, Dialysis Departments, Physiotherapy Departments, Ambulance Departments, Laboratories, Cosmetic Departments, and even Hospital Furniture. In addition to buying or renting equipment, customers can also get service on their equipment.

The furniture in hospitals should be designed to make cleaning and disinfecting as easy as possible. Material that can be easily cleaned and is resistant to bacterial growth is preferred over materials that cannot be easily cleaned. To prevent the growth of bacteria and associated odors, hospital furniture commonly uses high-performance vinyls and other antimicrobial materials.









Global Hospital Furniture Market: Competitive Landscape

The hospital furniture sector is working to expand its client base by launching new and innovative products. Some key players profiled by TMR are as follows:



Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products Inc.

ARJO AB

STERIS plc

Medline Industries Inc.

NAUSICAA Medical Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Key Developments

In May 2023, the Hill Rom P3200 Versacare Bed was named the best-used refurbished bed model for 2023 by the Hospital Bed Company. Among Hill Rom's most popular hospital bed models, the P3200 Versacare was one of the company's most popular models.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Metal-based furniture is more durable than other hospital furniture, so it is ideal for healthcare facilities and medical centers.

In 2022, North America accounted for a significant share of the global landscape.

The bed's segment accounted for a large portion of the market share in 2022 Modern medical equipment, as well as hospital furniture, play a critical role in healthcare.

Global Hospital Furniture Market: Growth Drivers



As the global population ages, chronic diseases become more prevalent, and medical technology continues to advance, hospital furniture demand continues to rise. Hospital furniture is required to equip new hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities as healthcare infrastructure expands, particularly in emerging economies.

Due to the advance of medical equipment, hospitals are continually replacing and upgrading outdated furnishings. In hospitals, patient comfort and safety are increasingly prioritized, leading to a need for specialized ergonomic furniture that facilitates better care delivery, reduces the risk of injury, and enhances patient experience.

As a result of strict hygiene regulations and guidelines in healthcare settings, the need for easy-to-clean, disinfectable, and microbial-resistant furniture is growing. Increasing use of ambulatory care and outpatient services makes furniture for diagnostic centers, outpatient clinics, and day surgery units increasingly necessary, depending on cost-effectiveness and patient preferences.

The demand for furniture made from recyclable materials and manufactured with energy-efficient processes is on the rise in hospitals as they adopt sustainable practices and seek eco-friendly furniture options to reduce their environmental footprints. Incentives and funding allocations from the government can encourage the demand for hospital furniture by improving healthcare infrastructure. International patients often demand high-quality amenities and modern furnishings in hospitals catering to international patients, which drives the demand for hospital furniture in certain regions.

Global Hospital Furniture Market: Regional Landscape



As hospital furniture continues to grow, North America will dominate the market. The demographics of North America are changing with an aging population, like many other regions. A growing elderly population increases the need for healthcare services, including hospital care, leading to hospital furniture that caters to their needs.

In addition to policies aimed at improving access to care and expanding insurance coverage, changes in healthcare policy can also affect hospital furniture demand. Hospitals and healthcare facilities might use more furniture due to increased accessibility to healthcare services.

Medical technology and equipment are heavily invested in North America, a medical innovation hub. With advances in medical equipment and telemedicine initiatives, modern hospital furniture is in demand to integrate it with advanced medical equipment.

As private healthcare providers and patients prefer high-quality, specialized hospital furniture tailored to their preferences, North America is home to a robust private healthcare sector, including privately owned hospitals, clinics, and specialty care centers. Healthcare providers prioritize patient comfort, dignity, and satisfaction in North America, aligning with global trends. As a result, customization and aesthetic appeal are key elements of hospital furniture designed to enhance the patient experience and promote healing.

Global Hospital Furniture Market: Segmentation



Product



Beds (ICU Beds, Fowler Beds, Plain Hospital Beds, Pediatric Beds, Mattresses, and Others)

Patient Lifts (Manual Lifts, Power Lifts, Stand Up Lifts, Heavy Duty Lifts, and Overhead Track Lifts)

Tables (Examination Tables, Obstetric Tables, Surgical Tables, and Others)

Chairs

Medical Carts

Stretchers Others

End User



Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others

Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

