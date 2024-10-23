The Evolution Of Cardiac Imaging: Impending Market Growth Fuels Innovation; Fusion With AI

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The %CardiacImaging software israpidly evolving,having reached a global size of 584.7 Million in 2023 . Thisremarkable growth, projected to continue at a compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 8.5%, underscores the urgent need for innovative diagnostic toolsin the face of rising %Cardiovascular prevalence worldwide.

As cardiovascular conditions continue to affect millions worldwide - with the Heart Failure Society of America reporting nearly 6.5 million Americans over 20 suffering from heart failure and 960,000 new cases annually - the demand for innovative diagnostic tools has never been more critical. This surge in cardiovascular issues, coupled with an aging global population that the World Health Organization projects will reach 2.1 billion people aged 60 and above by 2050, is creating an unprecedented need for advanced cardiac imaging solutions.

Technological Advancements Shaping the Future

In response to these growing demands, the market is witnessing rapid advancement in 3D and 4D imaging technologies, supported by both government and private investments in healthcare infrastructure. Recent developments, such as the collaboration between DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd and Change Healthcare, exemplify the industry's move toward incorporating %ArtificialIntelligence into imaging technologies, aimed at streamlining assessments, improving diagnostic accuracy, and increasing accessibility to patients and providers.

Ventripoint Diagnostics: A Pioneer in AI-Driven Cardiac Imaging

At the forefront of this technological revolution stands %VentripointDiagnostics (TSXV: $VPT) (OTC: $VPTDF), a company that fully embodies the market's evolution toward more efficient, accurate, and accessible cardiac imaging solutions. Ventripoint's groundbreaking VMS+ system represents a convergence of market demands and technological innovation, offering a fast and affordable alternative to traditional cMRI.

Using proprietary AI-based Knowledge Based Reconstruction (KBR) , Ventripoint transforms standard 2D echocardiograms into detailed 3D volumetric images, thus addressing the need for more sophisticated, yet accessible diagnostic tools. This innovation aligns perfectly with the global shift toward value-based %Radiology and patient-centric imaging that industry analysts have identified as key market trends.

Ventripoint's product portfolio includes:

1. VMS+ V3 : A system that connects to any 2D echo machine, providing cMRI-level accuracy

2. VMS+ Software for 3D Echo and MRI : A comprehensive workstation solution for all four heart chambers

The VMS+ system is particularly well-positioned to address critical clinical needs in specialized areas. Two notable applications include the assessment of chemotherapy-induced cardiotoxicity and improved diagnosis of pulmonary hypertension. These are especially significant capabilities, as they address growing concerns in oncology and pulmonary medicine, where early detection and monitoring of cardiac complications can significantly impact patient outcomes .

By enabling regular, non-invasive monitoring of cardiac function, Ventripoint's technology offers clinicians a powerful tool for tracking potential cardiac issues in chemotherapy patients and those at risk for pulmonary hypertension, allowing for timely interventions when necessary.

Additionally, Ventripoint's KBR technology has shown particular promise in pediatric cardiology , especially for congenital heart defects. The system's ability to calculate ventricular volumes allows for reliable, non-invasive assessment of right ventricular volumes with excellent intra- and interobserver consistency.

Dr. Brian Soriano, MD, gave a comprehensive overview of the technology, and how it advances the heart imaging space, from an user’s perspective as part of the Take Heart 2024 Conference , hosted by the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation . His exposition can be viewed here .

In a significant move to advance clinical adoption, Ventripoint has launched an innovative reference site program , fostering collaboration with major hospitals to enhance echocardiography capabilities.

As CEO Hugh MacNaught explains, "Working closely with clinical experts has been core to everything we do at Ventripoint since the company's founding at the University of Washington."

This initiative will provide participating hospitals with early access to VMS+ technology, expert training, and ongoing support, while enabling Ventripoint to gain valuable insights into clinical needs and challenges.

With the global cardiac imaging software market poised for continued growth, Ventripoint is strategically positioned to capture a significant share of the estimated $2 billion market opportunity. The company's potential reach extends to 41,600 ultrasound systems across the USA, Europe, UK, and Canada - with 7.1 million echocardiograms performed annually in the U.S. alone.

Leadership and Future Outlook

Under the guidance of President and CEO Hugh MacNaught , along with Marketing Director Matt Dobson and Strategic Sales Leader Scott Hammerling, VPT is actively pursuing expansion strategies that mirror broader market trends. The company's focus on enhancing clinical workflow, introducing advanced visualization tools, and improving standardization of analysis aligns with the industry's movement toward more sophisticated, AI-driven diagnostic solutions.

Currently, with 156.8 million shares outstanding and a market cap of CDN$27.5 million, VPT is raising CAD$3M to support the commercialization of VMS+ V4.0 – strategically positioning itself to meet the growing market demand for advanced cardiac imaging solutions.

As the global cardiac imaging software market continues its upward trajectory, companies like Ventripoint are not just participating in the market's growth - they're actively shaping its future, proving that the intersection of AI and cardiac diagnostics represents the next frontier in healthcare innovation.

About Ventripoint

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (TSXV: VPT; OTCQB: VPTDF ), a Toronto-based %MedicalTechnology company, develops and commercializes innovative cardiac imaging solutions. Its flagship product, the VMS+ system, uses proprietary AI-based Knowledge Based Reconstruction (KBR) technology to transform 2D echocardiograms into detailed 3D volumetric images, providing cMRI-equivalent data more quickly and cost-effectively. The VMS+ system measures volume and function of all four heart chambers, enhancing standard ultrasound machines. Adopted by leading medical centers globally and validated in over 60 studies, Ventripoint's technology addresses a potential $2 billion market opportunity in cardiac imaging.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or offer. The accuracy of the information is not guaranteed. Consult with your financial advisor before making any decisions relating to Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. or any other company named herein. Unauthorized use, disclosure or distribution of this article is prohibited. Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. is not liable for errors or omissions in this article. This article is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. No information in this article should be construed as individualized investment advice. A licensed financial advisor should be consulted prior to making any investment decision. We make no guarantee, representation or warranty and accept no responsibility or liability as to its accuracy or completeness. Castle Rising assumes no warranty, liability or guarantee for the current relevance, correctness or completeness of any information provided within this article and will not be held liable for the consequence of reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or any omission. Yolowire has been compensated eight hundred dollars by Castle Rising for distribution of this Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. press release. Furthermore, we assume no liability for any direct or indirect loss or damage or, in particular, for lost profit, which you may incur as a result of the use and existence of the information, provided within this article. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. Yolowire was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.