Cetera Investment Services Announces Renewed Relationship With Regions Bank

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The firms' collaboration achieved significant success since inception in 2013 and is renewed to continue delivering industry-leading results



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Regions has renewed its networking agreement with Cetera Financial Institutions , which supports the programs of over 450 banks and credit unions.

"We are pleased to renew our meaningful collaboration with Regions Bank and look forward to working together and taking our growth of Regions Investment Solutions to new levels of success," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera Investment Services. "We welcome this opportunity to advance our well-established program and results with Regions for the long term. Thank you to the Regions Bank team for entrusting their business to us and to the Cetera Financial Institutions team for the dedication and commitment to Regions."



Regions Investment Solutions provides comprehensive investment services for individuals and businesses through dedicated financial advisors and licensed branch bankers. Securities and insurance products are offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC, and advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC.

"For more than 10 years, Cetera has thoughtfully and strategically supported our investment program, helping us serve our clients in new and innovative ways," said *Jim Nonnengard, Executive Vice President at Regions Bank. "At Regions, we focus on helping clients build, preserve and protect their wealth, and Cetera is a meaningful resource that supports our mission. We are proud to renew our agreement and look forward to deepening our work with the entire team at Cetera Financial Institutions."



The renewed networking agreement with Regions Bank follows a flurry of additional financial institutions renewals . With nearly 40 renewals signed through July 2024, Cetera Financial Institutions' current retention rate is 99 percent for all institutions. In addition, Cetera Investment Services is celebrating its 40-year anniversary

this year, and recently announced a new affiliation with California Coast Credit Union .

Click here

for more information about Cetera Financial Institutions.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $521 billion in assets under administration and $224 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit

, and follow Cetera on

LinkedIn ,

YouTube ,

X , and

Facebook .

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA

92101.

*Registered representatives offering securities and insurance through Cetera Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.

Investments are: Not FDIC/NCUSIF insured | May lose value | Not financial institution guaranteed | Not a deposit | Not insured by any federal government agency.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF ), with $157 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at .

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED