(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GEORGETOWN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Clips Haircuts , the nation's leading franchise dedicated to men's and boys' haircare, is holding National Signing Days on October 28 and 29, offering guaranteed interviews and instant job offers for qualified stylists.

Register here

for Sport Clips National Signing Days and confirm your spot for an in-store interview on Monday, October 28 from 4 - 7 p.m. or Tuesday, October 29 from Noon - 3 p.m. local time. What to expect:

Sport Clips Haircuts to hold National Signing Days October 28 and 29 to fill growing franchise's openings for professional stylists



Guaranteed interviews

Instant job offers for qualified candidates A total of 10 prizes including Professional 6.0 Cutting and 32T Professional Thinning Shears from Blacksmith Blades and a branded carrying case. (The average retail value, including shipping, is $175.)

"Sport Clips Haircuts continues to grow across the country. As we expand our presence nationwide, local franchise owners are adding to their teams of professional stylists and barbers," says Edward Logan, Sport Clips Haircuts CEO and president. "With unmatched dedication to stylist support, philanthropic opportunities, continuing education, and a culture unlike any other, Sport Clips is a great place to work where stylists can be a part of a thriving, supportive team."

Career opportunities at every Sport Clips location include:



PRO in YOU focus gives today's stylists a more customized professional experience

The industry's most comprehensive suite of support programs:

Saprea, THNKS, Mental Health Services, Cut It Out, Sport Clips Memorial Relief Fund

130 coach/training positions with nearly 100% promoted internally from manager roles

92% of managers are promoted internally

Career path to regional director positions

Culture ranked #1 among stylist community

Local teams are growing strong with more stylists per store Sport Clips' in-person training leads the field in techniques and trends through Core Camp and continuing education for stylists throughout their careers

"These signing days are a great opportunity for cosmetology professionals to secure a job on the spot," explains Michelle Bondietti, vice president of operations services for Sport Clips Haircuts. "We want interested professionals to come see our stores, meet local franchisees, and learn more about what our brand can offer."

Register now for National Signing Days on October 28 or 29, secure your interview, and take the first step toward a rewarding career at Sport Clips Haircuts. Visit sportclipscareers for more information.

About Sport Clips Haircuts:

Sport Clips Haircuts is the nation's leading men's and boys' hair care franchise with almost 1,900 locations open in the U.S. and Canada. Fully-equipped for the sports enthusiast, Sport Clips surrounds its clients with televisions tuned to sports and sports-themed decor. Stylists are trained to be the pros in men's hair and enjoy a fun work environment with a guaranteed base-pay plus service commission, retail commission and tips. Sport Clips also supports the growth of its team members through continuing education, exciting contests, and award recognition. Sport Clips was given an A+ rating and was recognized in 2023 as "Best Company for Women" and "Best Company for Career Growth" by Comparably. Through the Eric Gozur-Wayne McGlone Memorial Relief Fund, Sport Clips aids employees facing emergent financial situations. Sport Clips also provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has donated $14 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. To learn more about Sport Clips and career opportunities near you, visit sportclipscareers .

SOURCE Sport Clips

