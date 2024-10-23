The market for devices in the Netherlands is primarily driven by increased awareness, government initiatives, growing demand for remote monitoring solutions, and rising diabetes prevalence. Other key drivers of the market include technological improvements.



The Netherlands' aging population is a major factor in the country's rising diabetes prevalence.

In the Netherlands, an increasing number of people are developing diabetes, especially type 2, which is mostly caused by an aging population. Because of things like decreased insulin sensitivity and sedentary lifestyles, people are more likely to acquire diabetes as they get older. In order to treat the illness and avoid problems, this demographic shift calls for efficient monitoring technologies.

The need for diabetes devices, like insulin delivery systems and continuous glucose monitoring, is rising as a result. Both patients and healthcare practitioners acknowledge the value of these technologies in optimizing quality of life, promoting proactive healthcare practices catered to older persons, and improving disease management.

Diabetes care is changing as a result of the Netherlands' rising need for remote monitoring systems.

Diabetes care is changing in the Netherlands due to the increasing need for remote monitoring options, especially with the growth of telehealth. Patients gain from improved access to healthcare providers without the requirement for in-person visits as healthcare increasingly moves toward virtual platforms. For people who are managing long-term diseases like diabetes, where regular monitoring is essential, this trend is especially significant.

Patients can take proactive control of their condition with the help of remote monitoring technologies, like continuous glucose monitors and mobile health applications, which allow for real-time data tracking. Furthermore, by enabling prompt interventions by medical personnel, these solutions enhance overall patient outcomes. Diabetes devices are anticipated to be adopted at a higher rate as patients and clinicians adopt technology, making remote monitoring a major factor in the market's expansion.

Netherlands Diabetes Device Company Analysis

The major participants in the Netherlands Diabetes Device market includes Dexcom Inc, Medtronic, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Terumo Corporation, BD.

Netherlands Diabetes Device Company News

In February 2024, In Europe, Dexcom introduced their real-time CGM solution, Dexcom ONE+. A customizable continuous glucose monitoring device, Dexcom ONE+ can be worn at three separate body locations.

In 2023, Roche Unveils Accu-Chek Guide System. The Accu-Chek Guide system has been introduced in the Dutch market by Roche, a prominent player in diabetes care. Patients with diabetes will find it easier to measure blood glucose with this system than with earlier models.

Dexcom Inc

Medtronic

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lilly

Terumo Corporation BD

