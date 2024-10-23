The Brookbush Institute Launches A New AI Tutor And Enhances Human Movement Science Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Personalized Tutor - Muscle Fiber and Dysfunction Course -

The power of this AI tutor is incredible. It's like giving every student a personal coach they can talk to anywhere, anytime, on desktop or mobile.

- Dr. Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AI Tutor has been trained using our content, which is based on comprehensive systematic research reviews, unlike Chat GPT, which has to rely on blogs and other publicly available content.PERSONAL TUTOR:The Brookbush Institute AI tutor acts as a member's personal tutor, asking questions, engaging in conversations, and sharpening critical thinking skills. The more it is used, the better it becomes at providing personalized feedback.QUIZ MODE:Generate unlimited practice exam questions, tailored to your knowledge level. Get customized feedback on why answers are right or wrong, along with guidance on what areas to focus on for improvement.- Give it a try on this course - Lesson 1: Anatomical Position & Anatomical DirectionsSUMMARIES AND KEY POINTSThe AI Tutor isn't just for courses, it can provide summaries and key points for Brookbush Institute articles, videos, and glossary terms.- Give it a try on this article - Optimal Rest Between Sets is NOT Determined by Goal or LoadMembers have unlimited access to the AI Tutor on any course, video, article or glossary term. Non-members have limited access.Available on every course, approved for Continuing Education Credits and our 3 certifications:- Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification- Human Movement Specialist (HMS) Certification- Integrated Manual Therapist (IMT) CertificationNOTE FROM THE CEO:"This may be the biggest breakthrough addition to the education platform since our initiatives to make all courses and certifications available with an affordable Netflix-like membership, our development of modular multi-media courses, or our efforts to be the first comprehensive, evidence-based platform. In short, this is HUGE and could become a "4th pillar" that finally makes it possible for every student to have a personal tutor."Sincerely,Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO and Founder

