Red Carpet Premiere Of Multi-Award-Winning Thriller Hyde Out Slated For December 7, 2024, At Hollywood Blvd Cinema

Join us for the Red Carpet Premiere of Hyde Out on Dec 7th at Hollywood Blvd Cinema in Woodridge, IL! Don't miss this psychological thriller on the big screen!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Never Submit Entertainment is proud to announce the upcoming red carpet premiere of the acclaimed thriller Hyde Out on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 1:30 AM at Hollywood Blvd Cinema, located at 1001 75th St #153, Woodridge, IL 60517.

Directed by the talented Matthew Cichella, Hyde Out promises a suspenseful and unforgettable cinematic experience. Featuring a standout cast led by Arianna Lexus and Zach Meiser, as well as dynamic performances from Lester E. Hart, Cheterra McCray, Lauren Elyse Buckley, and John K. Burke, this psychological thriller is already generating buzz among audiences and critics alike.

About the Film

Hyde Out follows a couple's seemingly perfect New Year's Eve, which is abruptly upended when they are held hostage in their own home. As the night unfolds, secrets unravel, and tensions rise, leaving Emily (portrayed by Arianna Lexus) to confront both her captors and her darkest fears in a desperate struggle to survive. The film masterfully explores themes of deception, resilience, and the instinct to fight back against overwhelming odds, promising an electrifying journey from start to finish.

Raising Awareness for Domestic Abuse

Beyond its gripping narrative, Hyde Out aims to highlight the critical issue of domestic abuse. The film sheds light on the emotional and psychological toll faced by those trapped in abusive relationships, reflecting the real-life struggles endured by countless individuals. As part of its mission to make a difference, the premiere event will feature a charity raffle, with all proceeds benefiting a local domestic abuse charity foundation. This initiative underscores the film's commitment to raising awareness and providing essential support to those in need.

Quotes from the Creative Team

Director Matthew Cichella shared his thoughts on the journey of making Hyde Out, stating, "I've had the privilege of directing and producing five other films, but Hyde Out has truly been the most challenging and rewarding journey of my career. We began production on this film four years ago, and to say it's been a long and winding road is an understatement. There were moments when it seemed like every obstacle imaginable came our way-when it felt like if something could go wrong, it inevitably did. Despite the setbacks, my belief in this film never wavered. I knew deep down that what we were creating was something special, something that needed to be seen by audiences around the world. It was that conviction that drove me forward, no matter how tough the path became. I knew that this story had the power to resonate on a profound level, and I was determined not to let anything stand in the way of bringing it to life. Now, seeing Hyde Out reach its premiere, I can say that all the struggles were worth it. This film is more than just a project; it's a testament to perseverance, passion, and the unwavering commitment to share a powerful story with the world."

Lead actress and producer Arianna Lexus also expressed her extreme dedication to the film, saying,“This project has been like none other in my life-an incredible labor of love! I threw myself into the role through method acting, pushing past my limits and put myself into one of the deepest and darkest places emotionally, physically, psychologically, and mentally for a role, pulling from my own traumatic experiences in order to capture the raw emotion and authenticity of Emily's struggle. It was not just about the performance; it was about standing up and speaking out, giving a voice to those who face their own battles every day in silence. I'm so deeply proud of what we've achieved with this film, and I hope it resonates with viewers and brings greater awareness to the mission behind it.”

Red Carpet Premiere Details:

. Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

. Time: 6:00 PM - 1:30 AM

. Location: Hollywood Blvd Cinema, 1001 75th St #153, Woodridge, IL 60517

The event will include a glamorous red carpet entrance, exclusive photo opportunities, and a chance to meet the film's cast and creative team. Members of the press, industry professionals, and fans are encouraged to join in the celebration of this powerful film's debut.

To purchase tickets for the premiere, visit: .

Film Accolades

Produced by Never Submit Entertainment, Hyde Out has already earned multiple international awards, receiving accolades for its intense atmosphere, compelling storytelling, and exceptional performances.

About Never Submit Entertainment

Never Submit Entertainment is an innovative production company committed to creating groundbreaking films that challenge traditional narratives and captivate audiences worldwide. With a focus on bold storytelling and thought-provoking content, they continue to push the boundaries of independent filmmaking.

Matthew Cichella

Never Submit Entertainment

HYDE OUT | Official Trailer (2024) | Never Submit Entertainment

Legal Disclaimer:

