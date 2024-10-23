Liveperson Partners With Telnyx To Deliver AI-Powered, Real-Time Customer Engagement Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Linh TranCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LivePerson, a leader in AI-driven customer engagement solutions , has partnered with Telnyx to change the way businesses connect with their customers through seamless, real-time communication. This collaboration allows LivePerson to leverage Telnyx's flexible, scalable communication infrastructure to power its AI-based messaging and voice platform, driving innovation in customer interaction.Linh Tran, SVP Head of Product at LivePerson, highlights the benefits of the partnership . In a newly released video, she discusses how Telnyx enables LivePerson to accelerate product integration and optimize customer engagement through faster, more efficient processes. LivePerson's API integration-which once took two to three months-has been reduced to just two weeks thanks to Telnyx's robust SMS and Voice API and low-latency communication infrastructure.Empowering businesses with real-time communicationLivePerson specializes in helping businesses create personalized, real-time interactions with their customers across various channels. With Telnyx's real-time messaging and SIP SRS (Session Recording Server) technology, LivePerson provides cutting-edge voice capabilities, including its upcoming voice copilot solution.“What I love about the partnership with Telnyx is that the team is very engaged, very collaborative, and very long-term thinkers. Telnyx helps us reduce friction in the adoption of our analytics product, as well as create a new revenue stream as we roll out the voicemail solution to the market,” said Linh Tran, SVP Head of Product at LivePerson.Driving innovation in AI-powered customer engagementThrough this partnership, LivePerson and Telnyx are pushing the boundaries of AI-powered communication, exploring new possibilities such as frictionless voice authentication and expanding the real-time interaction capabilities for businesses worldwide.About LivePersonLivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN) is a global leader in AI-powered customer engagement solutions, providing businesses with the tools they need to connect with customers through real-time messaging and voice channels. LivePerson's technology enables businesses to offer personalized, scalable customer service experiences across various platforms.About TelnyxTelnyx is a global communications provider offering a flexible, reliable platform for messaging, voice, and networking services. With its robust API-driven infrastructure, Telnyx empowers businesses to build and scale innovative communication solutions that meet their needs in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

