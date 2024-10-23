Precast Construction Market Overview To The Future Opportunities To Reach $227.56 Bn, Globally, By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Precast Overview To The Future Opportunities to Reach $227.56 Bn, Globally, by 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Growth in urbanization and industrialization in the developing countries, rise in need for development of low cost residential units, and high efficiency of precast construction drive the growth of the global precast construction market . On the other hand, lack of confidence in precast construction in the earthquake prone regions and dearth of skilled labor & infrastructure impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in investments in infrastructure is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.According to the report, the global precast construction industry was estimated at $139.10 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $227.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample PDF:The columns & beams segment to maintain the lion's share-By type, the columns & beams segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating more than one-fourth of the global precast construction market. Rise in construction related activities in various countries such as India, China, and others has given way to high demand for columns & beams, thereby driving the segment growth. The paving slabs segment, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to the fact that paving slabs are prefabricated off-site construction components used in residential and non-residential areas.The modular segment to lead the trail-By construction type, the modular segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global precast construction market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. A number of benefits associated with modular homes propel the segment growth.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to dominate by 2030-By region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, contributed to the major market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global precast construction market. Rise in urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries such as India, Japan, and others propels the growth of the precast construction market in Asia-Pacific. LAMEA, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in construction related activities in countries such as Dubai, Brazil, Africa, and others is expected to drive the demand for precast construction in the region.Request For Customization with This Report:Top Players:Balfour Beatty plc.Bouygues ConstructionKiewit CorporationKomasu Ltd.Laing O' RourkeACS GroupLarsen & Turbo LimitedRed SeaJulius Berger Nigeria plc.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global precast construction market trends and dynamics.In-depth precast construction market analysis is conducted by the estimations for key market segments between 2020 and 2030.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global precast construction market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global precast construction industry.Read More Reports:Construction 4.0 Market -Modular Construction Market -About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

