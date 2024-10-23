Diwali Online Greetings Cards Launched Poverty Alleviation Charity

(MENAFN- Pressat) The greetings card website , that raises money exclusively for water poverty alleviation charity, Hope Spring. Today, announced the launch of its Diwali 2024 online greeting cards. The charity posted on its blog that eight new Diwali ecards have been added to its Diwali ecard collection. The site creates a new set of Diwali ecards every year, to give people that celebrate this important Hindu holiday the opportunity to send greetings to friends and family members far and wide. This also raises money for Hope Spring water charity.

The new sets of Diwali online greeting cards are inspired by the theme; festival: lights. With the traditional Hindu wishes and greetings that goes with the festival. Some of the new designs have themes specifically designed to appeal to UK audiences. Any of the ecards can be personalised, addressed and sent to the recipients by email or shared to WhatsApp. Hope Spring eCards worked with its partner Charity eCards UK on the final designs.

Hope Spring eCard volunteer and platform manager Seun Olonade said of the new designs“we use some elements of AI in our new Diwali greeting cards designs. This helped us to come up with some radically new design concepts”. She added“I hope everyone who celebrates Diwali will come to our website to send one or more of the new ecards to their family or friends. They can send a Diwali card free of charge or make a donation”.

Previous Diwali ecard sent by users of the platform have made a significant contribution to the organisation's water poverty alleviation project funds. The new Diwali greetings ecard and those of the past years can be viewed and sent from Hope Spring eCards website.