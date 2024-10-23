Renowned Blind Pianist Wows White City's Young People At Inclusive Music Workshop

(MENAFN- Pressat) On October 20, WEST Youth Zone, a newly built vibrant youth provision in Hammersmith and Fulham, proudly hosted a special event for local young members with additional needs. The event featured a captivating performance by gifted pianist Derek Paravicini who is blind and severely impaired but considered one of the greatest pianists in the world.

The mind-blowing concert, led by Derek, included special renditions of popular songs such as We Will Rock You by Queen, Superstition by Stevie Wonder and a Punk Rock version of Wheels on the Bus. The performance was followed by an interactive workshop run by Professor Adam Ockleford, who has spent the last 40+ years working with young people with additional needs to create a shared language through music.

Paravicini's visit highlighted the values of WEST Youth Zone, which focuses on providing young people aged 8 to 19 (and up to 25 for those with additional needs) with opportunities to ignite ambition and talent despite any disadvantages they may face. His performance and workshop at the Beyond session, a dedicated inclusion session for young people with disabilities, demonstrated that talent can truly overcome barriers.

This event was the second initiative that WEST Youth Zone has brought to the community in collaboration with Myndstream, a leader in music for health and wellbeing. The first initiative was a "Positive Touch - What is it and why do we need it" training session for youth workers led by Christine Clinton. This transformative session focused on the science behind positive touch and its ability to reduce stress, improve mood, and boost overall health. Staff learned simple techniques to pass on to young people, empowering them to proactively manage their health and wellbeing.

This impactful workshop was made possible by partnering with Myndstream, a leader in music for health and wellbeing. WEST Youth Zone has been able to offer unique and enriching experiences that positively impact the health and wellbeing of the young people who attend. These initiatives are essential for creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for all members of the community.

Elanor Gunn, WEST Youth Zone CEO says: "As a musician myself, I've seen how music can unlock young people's talents. Derek's performance embodies the inclusive spirit of WEST Youth Zone, showing that talent knows no limits. We're proud to partner with Myndstream to offer our young people opportunities to connect, express themselves, and discover their own abilities."

Myndstream founder Freddie Moross commented: "We're delighted to be collaborating with WEST Youth Zone on a number of exciting music initiatives. Music is a fantastic accessible tool that can boost our physical and mental wellbeing, and we believe it's essential to provide opportunities for young people to experience its benefits in new and engaging ways. Derek Paravicini's extraordinary talent is an inspiration to all, and we're honoured to be part of this event."

About WEST Youth Zone

WEST Youth Zone, which opened in April 2024, offers state-of-the-art facilities with more than 20 exciting activities per session led by dedicated and skilled Youth Workers. For just £5 annual membership and 50p per visit, young people in West London have access to activities such as climbing, sports, well-being, employability and much more, all designed to help them to see what they can achieve and equip them with skills, confidence, and ambition. WEST's Beyond session, running each Sunday from 10am, offers a welcoming environment for young people with disabilities and additional needs to engage in their activities alongside their families and carers.

About Myndstream

Myndstream is part of the Cutting Edge Group, producers of music for some of the biggest names in TV and Film such as Stranger Things, Whiplash , and Bridgerton . Building on over 20 years of experience and success in influencing how people feel through music on TV, film, and in gaming, they launched Myndstream with a mission to release the power of music. Sitting at the intersection between art and science, Myndstream works with world-leading musicians, scientists, and wellness practitioners to understand the effect music has on us, so that the music they create has the maximum impact on the listener, whether that be to improve mood, boost productivity, or promote relaxation. Their work has transformed many spaces globally, from spas, hotels, and schools to millions of people's daily lives through Myndstream's music that is available on all major streaming platforms.



