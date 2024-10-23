عربي


Vivek Gupta Gets Additional Charge Of IG Traffic, J&K

10/23/2024 10:13:29 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Police has assigned the additional charge of the post of IGP Traffic, J&K to Vivek Gupta, who is currently holding the charge of IG Railways J&K.

“Vivek Gupta, IG Railways, J&K in addition to his own duties shall also attend to the duties of IG Traffic, J&K till M. Suleman Choudhary, IG Traffic, J&K rejoins after performing his duties as Election Observer,” reads an order.

