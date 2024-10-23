عربي


SOCAR President Meets Subsea7 CEO To Explore New Project Opportunities

10/23/2024 10:09:43 AM

Rovshan Najaf, president of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with John Evans, chief executive officer of Subsea7, Azernews reports citing SOCAR.

During the meeting, they discussed the projects successfully implemented by Subsea7 in Azerbaijan and explored potential opportunities for cooperation on new projects.

They exchanged views on the value that the application of Subsea7's new technologies in the Caspian Sea sector can bring to upcoming projects, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

AzerNews

