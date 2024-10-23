SOCAR President Meets Subsea7 CEO To Explore New Project Opportunities
Date
10/23/2024 10:09:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Rovshan Najaf, president of the State Oil Company of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with John Evans, chief
executive officer of Subsea7, Azernews reports
citing SOCAR.
During the meeting, they discussed the projects successfully
implemented by Subsea7 in Azerbaijan and explored potential
opportunities for cooperation on new projects.
They exchanged views on the value that the application of
Subsea7's new technologies in the Caspian Sea sector can bring to
upcoming projects, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN23102024000195011045ID1108811617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.