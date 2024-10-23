Three Women Injured Amid Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces dropped explosives from drones in Kherson region, injuring three women. In Bilozerka, a 59-year-old woman was wounded by an explosive dropped near a store. In Tomyna Balka, a 48-year-old woman was after a civilian car was hit. Additionally, a 64-year-old woman was attacked at a bus stop in Kherson.

This is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , as relayed by Ukrinform.

“The invaders attacked Bilozerka where a 59-year-old nurse suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to her head and hand,” the message reads.

Also, according to the RMA, in Tomyna Balka, a 48-year-old woman sustained facial, arm, and leg injuries. Both victims were hospitalized and are under medical supervision.

In Kherson, a 64-year-old woman sustained shrapnel injuries to her arms and legs from an explosive dropped by a drone at a bus stop. She was also hospitalized.

Earlier, Russian forces used drones to attack a civilian car in Zaporizhzhia region, where two men sustained injuries.