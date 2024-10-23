Aleta Planet Partners With Know Your Customer To Streamline Onboarding Processes For Global Business Partners Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2024 - Aleta Planet, a leading global payments solution provider, announced a strategic partnership with Know Your Customer, an award-winning regulatory software as a service (SaaS) company, to streamline and simplify compliance and onboarding processes for businesses worldwide.



As a global payments provider serving over 140 countries, Aleta Planet is committed to maintaining the highest regulatory standards across its worldwide operations. The company's certified enables businesses to collect international payments from global customers and make global payments, enabling growth and new revenue opportunities. Aleta Planet specialises in helping companies scale globally.



Know Your Customer's real-time registry data and smart automation solutions will enable Aleta Planet to strengthen its anti-money laundering (AML), business know your customer (KYC) and Know Your Business workflows. Offering the widest coverage of direct connections to over 140 company registries globally, Know Your Customer's platform will help Aleta Planet access 100% accurate, official data to support its compliance requirements.



Through this collaboration, the company will leverage Know Your Customer's innovative compliance solutions to digitise and automate its business KYC processes.



Ella Mak, Head of Legal and Compliance at Aleta Planet, said: "Providing a seamless onboarding experience while ensuring accurate and robust compliance is critical to supporting the growth of our global merchant base.



"By integrating Know Your Customer's cutting-edge RegTech solution, we can simplify these complex processes, obtain accurate and real-time company data, and empower businesses to expand their cross-border payment capabilities with confidence."



Claus Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Know Your Customer, said: "We are excited to partner with Aleta Planet, a leader in the international payments industry. Our solutions will help Aleta Planet provide its global merchant base with a more streamlined onboarding journey, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses while meeting rigorous regulatory standards."



The partnership between Aleta Planet and Know Your Customer reinforces their shared commitment to drive innovation and compliance within the payment ecosystem. Through the combined expertise, the two companies aim to enhance the overall compliance and onboarding experience for businesses seeking seamless cross-border payment solutions.





