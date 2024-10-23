Civil Aviation Directorate Discusses Boosting Cooperation With Saudi, Switzerland
10/23/2024 10:04:57 AM
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- President of the Directorate of Civil Aviation Engineer sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah discussed with his Saudi counterpart Abdulaziz Al-Duailij and representatives of the Swiss federal Office of Civil Aviation, enhancing cooperation in the aviation field on Wednesday.
In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Humoud Al-Sabah said the meetings were held as part of the third day of the Air Services Negotiation (ICAN-2024) Event, held in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.
He noted that they discussed the historic Kuwaiti-Saudi ties and unifying views on topics of mutual interests in regional and international events.
They also discussed extra facilitations to increase aviation movement between the two countries, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Humoud Al-Sabah said that he discussed further cooperation with the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation, and called on Swiss aviation companies to launch operations at Kuwait International Airport, as the rising number of passengers on this route requires increasing the number of flights from Kuwait to Switzerland. (end)
