Turkiye: Terrorist Attack On Aerospace Industries Facility

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Turkish Interior Ali Yerlikaya declared on Wednesday that "a attack" targeted an installation of Turkish Aerospace Industries in the capital Ankara. The attack inflicted deaths and injuries, he said. (end) aas

