Turkiye: Terrorist Attack On Aerospace Industries Facility
Date
10/23/2024 10:04:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ANKARA, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya declared on Wednesday that "a terrorist attack" targeted an installation of Turkish Aerospace Industries in the capital Ankara.
The attack inflicted deaths and injuries, he said. (end)
aas
