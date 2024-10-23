Goldmedal Electricals Unveils Festive LED String Lights Collection Bringing Elegance and Vibrancy to Every Space

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21st October 2024: Goldmedal Electricals, one of India's leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) manufacturers, is proud to introduce its new collection of LED string lights just in time for the festive season. Featuring four distinct designs—Jhilmil, Jagmag, Diya, and Sitara—this collection has been crafted to elevate the ambiance of homes, restaurants, cafes, and even outdoor spaces, ensuring that celebrations and gatherings are illuminated with warmth and joy.



Introducing the New Collection:

1. Jhilmil: Offering a dynamic spectrum of colors including Warm White, Cool Daylight, Red, Pink, Green, Blue, and an RGB option, Jhilmil is perfect for adding a splash of vibrant color to any occasion. Its versatility makes it ideal for parties, celebrations, or simply elevating your home décor.

2. Diya: Inspired by traditional lighting, the Diya string light features six large and six small diyas. Its soft warm white LED glow creates an inviting, cozy atmosphere, making it a perfect addition to festive gatherings and everyday elegance.

3. Sitara: With its six large and six small stars, Sitara brings a magical twinkle to any setting. Whether it is wrapped around furniture, or draped across a room, its warm light adds a subtle, starry glow, ideal for creating a serene and elegant environment.

4. Jagmag: A playful and vibrant range, Jagmag offers four unique variants:

o Jagmag Beads: A beaded string featuring a 3-in-1 LED option (Cool Daylight, Red, Green, Blue) for creating a dynamic lighting effect.

o Jagmag Star: Bright star-shaped LEDs that add a joyful touch, perfect for parties and lively spaces.

o Jagmag Sphere: Featuring round LEDs, this variant offers a soft and cozy glow, ideal for creating a warm and joyful atmosphere.

o Jagmag Portable Beads: A battery-powered portable variant, perfect for outdoor use or spaces without electrical outlets. Easy to hang or place anywhere, bringing charm and brightness wherever needed.

Across all variants, Goldmedal’s LED string lights are crafted from durable, high-quality silicon-coated LEDs, ensuring both longevity and optimal performance. Each model includes eight functional lighting modes, giving users the ability to customize the ambiance to suit different moods and occasions. Additionally, the e portable variant further adds versatility by offering battery-powered functionality, ideal for on-the-go lighting needs.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kishan Jain, Director of Goldmedal, stated, "Our expanded LED string lights collection, featuring the Jhilmil, Diya, Sitara, and Jagmag variants, is designed to cater to the varied lighting needs of our customers. Whether it's a festive occasion or simply adding warmth and joy to a space, these lights will bring brightness and elegance wherever they are placed."

The new LED string lights collection is available at prices ranging from ₹529 to ₹1890, and can be purchased online through platforms such as Amazon. With their attractive designs and multifunctional features, these lights are sure to brighten homes and celebrations throughout the festive season and beyond.









