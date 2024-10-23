Lyons Magnus Establishes Lyons Health Labs With Addition Of Hormel Health Labs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lyons Labs to Combine Hormel Health Labs and Lyons

Magnus' Nutrition and Health Businesses

Creating a Leader in Nutritional and Healthy Products



FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus LLC ("Lyons Magnus"), a Paine Schwartz Partners portfolio company, today announced the establishment of Lyons Health Labs by completing an of the operations and brands associated with Hormel Health Labs, LLC, from Hormel Foods Corporation.

Lyons Health Labs will be a leader in nutritional and healthy products for dysphagia, unintended weight loss, digestive health, and hydration. The business will combine and comprise the legacy Hormel Health Labs business and Lyons

Magnus' own nutrition and health businesses. Lyons Health Labs will continue to bring to market best-selling products from each company, all of which will be rebranded under the Lyons Health Labs name, including ReadyCare®, THICK & EASY®, Vital Cuisine®, MED PASS®

2.0, MightyShakes®, and Magic Cup®, while creating innovative new products formulated to meet nutritional needs posed by specific conditions. Lyons Health Labs will operate as a business unit within Lyons

Magnus and will be headquartered in Fresno, California.

Jim Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Lyons Magnus, commented, "We are thrilled to formally launch Lyons Health Labs. With the addition of Hormel Health Labs to our innovative nutrition and health business, we are entering the next phase in our journey to evolve and grow our core businesses. The combination of both companies' broad portfolio of products, resources, capacity, and people immediately establishes Lyons Health Labs as a health and nutrition leader, poised to meet the needs of today's foodservice operators and also be a major player in tomorrow's innovations. We are pleased to welcome the Hormel Health Labs team and launch this exciting new venture."

About Lyons Magnus

A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus' expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons Magnus brand products.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. For further information, please see .

Contacts:

Lyons Magnus

Tracy

Pfister

[email protected]

SOURCE Lyons Magnus

