Davita Research Centers On Upstream CKD Management Access & Equity During ASN's Kidney Week 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a leading innovator in kidney care research and wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc., will present the results of five innovative research projects at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN)'s annual Kidney Week meeting, which is currently underway in San Diego, CA. With a focus on improving racial equity in transplantation and key measures of clinical quality such as hospitalizations, DCR works to tackle pressing issues in nephrology that affect diverse populations.



The poster presentations include:





Nephrologist Visits Lower Rates of Hospitalization, Mortality, and ESKD Transition in CKD Patients

Authors: Steph Karpinski, Michael O'Shea, Steven M. Brunelli



Racial Disparities Exist in the Transplant Process among Hispanic Patients on Dialysis

Authors: Adam G. Walker, Carey Colson, Danelle Radney, Unini Odama, Will Maixner, Francesca Tentori, Steven M. Brunelli



Association of Heavy Precipitation with the In-Center Dialysis Treatment Absenteeism

Authors: Adam

G. Walker, Carey Colson, Scott Sibbel, Mesbah Ahmad, Francesca Tentori, Steven M. Brunelli



Early Clinical Indicators of ESKD Transition or Renal Recovery in AKI-Dialysis Patients

Authors: Scott Sibbel, Claire Ryan, Carey Colson, Cicely Gibson, Irina Goykhman, Francesca Tentori, Steven Brunelli

Systolic Blood Pressure Threshold and Clinical Outcomes in CKD 4/5 Patients

Authors: Jiacong Luo, Claire Ryan, Scott Sibbel, Carey Colson, Gilbert Marlowe, Michael O'Shea, Francesca Tentori, Steven M. Brunelli

"Kidney Week offers a unique opportunity to share groundbreaking research and foster meaningful dialogue within the

nephrology community," stated Dr. Brunelli, vice president of health analytics and insights at DaVita. "Our findings support our unwavering commitment to enhancing upstream CKD care management, preventing kidney failure and promoting health equity. We look forward to engaging with attendees on these critical issues as DaVita strives to make a positive impact for patients."

ASN Kidney Week attendees can visit booth #821 at the San Diego Convention Center for more information about DaVita and DCR.

Representatives from DCR are on-site at Kidney Week to discuss the research findings, DCR's focus and intentions behind their studies, and the opportunities for clinical research through the CKD and Rare Disease Network.



Throughout the event, DaVita will share highlights and updates on social media. Follow @DaVitaDoc on X to learn more and engage with content from the meeting.

About DaVita Clinical Research

DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a wholly-owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc., is the research arm of DaVita. DCR innovates through retrospective research aimed at improving clinical outcomes. DCR assists pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the design, recruitment and completion of clinical trials using its renal research site network. To learn more about DCR, visit

DaVitaClinicalResearch.

About

DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE:

DVA ) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June

30, 2024, DaVita served approximately 265,100 patients at 3,124 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,672 centers were located in

the

United States and 452 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere.

To learn more, visit

DaVita/About .

Media Contact:

DaVita Newsroom

[email protected]



SOURCE DaVita

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED