Help At Home Acquires Florida-Based Caregiver Services, Inc.

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, relationship-based in-home personal care services, today announced the of Caregiver Services, Inc (CSI). The acquisition signifies the company's commitment to expanding its Florida home care presence and demonstrates its continued focus on markets with vibrant Medicaid managed care programs and strong demand for home care services among aging seniors.

CSI has provided vital support services for four decades to clients in communities across the state of Florida. Through the acquisition, Help at Home will manage home care services in these communities made up of primarily Medicaid and private pay populations in 49 counties with branch locations in the following Florida areas: West Palm Beach, Palm City, Daytona Beach, Palm Bay, Summerfield, Miami, Coral Springs, Clearwater, Tampa, Fort Meyers, Sarasota and Winter Park. Help at Home continues to strengthen its position as a partner of choice to payors supporting the unique needs of seniors and chronic populations through operations in nine of the eleven Managed Long-Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) regions in Florida.



"We want to welcome CSI to Help at Home," said Chief Operating Officer Ray Smithberger. "We're excited to bring like-minded organizations together to enhance the value and quality of home care service offerings in Florida. Like Help at Home, CSI has a unique culture of caring that's deeply rooted in its Florida communities and we're looking forward to working closely with our partners to continue that culture, which we know leads to improved client and caregiver experiences. With a great home care organization like CSI, Help at Home is even better positioned to continue advancing the industry as we meet the growing demand for services from seniors and underserved populations who want and deserve to age-in-place in their homes in the state of Florida."

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of June 2024, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and integrated care management services to approximately 67,000 clients with the help of more than 58,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit

helpathome. For more information about partnerships at Help at Home visit helpathome/partnerships .

