Everbank Launches New Corporate Asset Finance Division Led By Industry Veteran Maureen Carr

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New commercial division strengthens EverBank's equipment finance capabilities, offering structured equipment loans and leases to large and middle-market companies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverBank has significantly expanded and strengthened its equipment finance capabilities by launching its new Corporate Asset Finance division. To lead the new business, the has appointed veteran Maureen Carr as Managing Director.

The new division focuses on offering mid- to large-ticket equipment financing, complementing EverBank's existing Vendor Equipment Finance business. The team will focus on financing a diverse range of equipment, including vessels, railcars, aircraft, manufacturing, construction, transportation, technology and renewables. Additionally, EverBank's all-encompassing product offerings range from loans to fair market value leases including finance leases, TRAC leases and lease discounting, making it a comprehensive equipment finance provider for large and middle-market companies.

"What drew me to EverBank is the unique combination of being a nimble, entrepreneurial institution with a strong commitment to building out this business," said Carr. "EverBank understands the complexities and needs of the companies we are targeting-whether in manufacturing, marine or transportation. As a bank deeply familiar with this space, we're able to offer tailored and innovative financing solutions that truly align with our clients' goals. The bank's size allows us to move quickly, and the synergy with EverBank's established Vendor Equipment Finance business has allowed us to hit the ground running, closing deals quickly and building significant momentum."

With nearly 30 years of experience, Carr brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Prior to joining EverBank, Carr served as Managing Director of Corporate Asset Finance at Pacific Western Bank (formerly CapitalSource), where she spent 14 successful years. She also previously led Capital Markets at Tygris Financial and Royal Bank of Scotland. Carr also served on the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association Board from 2020 through 2022.

In addition to Carr, EverBank's Corporate Asset Finance division includes 11 experienced industry professionals with an average of 25+ years in the Equipment Finance Industry. The team has already closed several transactions since the division began operations in June 2024, and expects to carry that momentum through the end of the year and into 2025.

About EverBank Corporate Asset Finance

EverBank Corporate Asset Finance is a division of EverBank, N.A. (EverBank), a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. The Corporate Asset Finance division is responsible for all aspects of strategic direction, business development, credit, asset management and operations for the bank's Corporate Asset Finance business. Our specialized Corporate Asset Finance team comprises some of the industry's most experienced asset finance professionals, who are uniquely positioned to design tailored solutions that meet ever-changing client needs.

