DOWN Dating App Celebrates Milestone With 15 Million Registered Users

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOWN Ranks as the #5 US Dating App, Achieves 400% Revenue Growth in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

DOWN , a leading name in the dating app industry, has reached a significant milestone by amassing 15 million total registered users. DOWN stands out by letting users clearly express whether they're looking for casual or more serious relationships, making intentions transparent from the start. This transparency has resonated with users, contributing to its rapid growth and popularity.

DOWN has achieved an impressive milestone, ranking as the #5 dating app in the United States by downloads across all iOS categories. What makes this success even more remarkable is that it was accomplished with minimal advertising expenditure.

2024 has been a landmark period for DOWN, with revenue increasing by over 400% compared to the previous year. This substantial growth underscores the app's expanding influence and demand for its services.

At the core of the app's mission to encourage honest and playful self-expression are two new features. Singles can highlight what makes them unique by choosing their best 'Highlight,' complete with fun stickers that match their personality. Users can also explore their desires by selecting from a variety of interests they're 'down to try' with a compatible match. These updates have driven significant growth in user retention and successful matches.

DOWN's user base is also experiencing a demographic shift, with Gen Z users now comprising over 50% of the dating pool, surpassing the number of Millennial users. This shift highlights the app's appeal to younger generations who value honesty and clarity in dating.

"DOWN's growth solidifies our commitment to building a community where users can be transparent about their dating intentions. Reaching 15 million users and achieving significant revenue growth highlights the trust our community places in us. We look forward to continuing to evolve and meet the needs of our diverse user base," said Colin Hodge, President & Founder of DOWN.

About DOWN

DOWN is a fast-growing dating app with over 15 million users worldwide. It offers an honest approach to dating, letting users express their intentions-whether they're looking for casual hookups or serious relationships. DOWN prioritizes privacy and safety through features like photo verification and proactive scammer removal. With a user-friendly design, singles can find nearby matches, chat, and arrange real-life meetups. The app is free, with optional premium features available through subscription.

Colin Hodge

[email protected]

SOURCE DOWN

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED