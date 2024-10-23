At today's highly anticipated press event held in Taipei, Dotarazzi unveiled its innovative features that promise to disrupt the current social media landscape ( ).

Attendees from more than 18 media outlets were introduced to Dotarazzi's unique GeoChrono Content Feed , which prioritizes content based on real-time and location, ensuring users are connected to what's happening around them rather than relying on traditional algorithms that cater to users' collected interests. The platform aims to provide users with a new, exciting way to engage with social media by fostering authentic interactions through features like the Buzzing Wall for real-time, location-based anonymous messaging, and the Trending page for up-to-date popular content that can also be leveraged by businesses and brands for marketing campaigns, covering both local and global topics.

The launch event, hosted by renowned entertainer Horlung, featured a talk show format where Dotarazzi's founder, Chris Chang, shared his vision for the platform. "With the rise of AI and heavily curated social content, we wanted to create a space where people can truly reclaim the fun and authenticity of social media. Dotarazzi is about capturing and sharing moments 'on the dot,' without filters or edits, creating a new way for users to stay connected with the world around them," said Chang during the event.

A highlight of the launch was the announcement of the " Dotarazzi Capture the Moment Challenge ," ( ) , a series of competitions inviting users to share real-time content with the opportunity to win prizes, including cash rewards and international travel. This initiative reflects Dotarazzi's commitment to rewarding users for creating and engaging with genuine, unedited content.

Following the success of the launch in Taiwan, Dotarazzi will continue its expansion to global markets, with plans to become a leading social media platform worldwide. As the first stop in its global journey, the Taiwan market users are known for their active participation in online communities, their openness to new technology, and their enthusiasm for sharing opinions on various social issues. This makes Taiwan an excellent market to launch and will play a critical role in showcasing Dotarazzi's potential for transforming how people interact and engage online.

ConneXionONE Corp is confident that this launch will further boost interest in both the platform and the company's stock (OTC: CNNN) as Dotarazzi's growth accelerates. "We are excited to bring Dotarazzi to the world, starting here in Taiwan, and we believe this launch will drive significant user engagement, ultimately increasing visibility and value for our shareholders," added Chris Chang.

Dotarazzi is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.

Dotarazzi Feature Overview: