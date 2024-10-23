LEAP Announces Integration Of Decisionvault To Simplify Client Intake

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEAP Software today unveiled that DecisionVault, a client intake portal for estate planning, now integrates with LEAP's legal practice management solution. The collaboration introduces a more efficient way for law firms to manage data collection, automate the onboarding process, and enhance client satisfaction.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEAP Legal Software today unveiled that DecisionVault, a client intake portal for estate planning, now integrates with LEAP's legal practice management solution. The collaboration introduces a more efficient way for law firms to manage data collection, automate the onboarding process, and enhance client satisfaction.



“LEAP is excited to collaborate with DecisionVault and bring a leading client intake solution for estate planning directly into our platform. By automating key processes and reducing administrative tasks, we're enabling firms to focus their time on what truly matters-delivering exceptional legal and estate planning counseling,” said Poppy Bale Dyer, CEO of LEAP US. "This marks another step in our mission to help law firms run more efficiently and become more profitable."

The DecisionVault portal enables law firms to automate the collection of client information using electronic questionnaires that are completed by clients and can be customized by the firm to align with their unique processes. The integration with LEAP enables matters and contact information to be synced from DecisionVault into LEAP, and this same information is then immediately available across other LEAP integrations including WealthCounsel drafting.

“We're thrilled to partner with LEAP and bring DecisionVault's automated client intake solution into their platform,” said Wouter IJgosse, Founder & CEO of DecisionVault.“Integrating DecisionVault into LEAP will streamline the way estate planning attorneys handle client information, eliminating the time-consuming manual processes that once slowed them down. This collaboration underscores our shared goal of helping firms become more productive and better serve their clients.”

DecisionVault's integration further highlights LEAP's ongoing commitment to delivering a single, cloud-based solution that combines legal practice management, document automation, and cutting-edge AI technology. By continuously enhancing its platform with innovative integrations like DecisionVault, LEAP enables law firms to boost productivity, improve profitability, and deliver exceptional client service every day.

Discover how the DecisionVault integration with LEAP can transform your client intake process and support the success of your legal practice. Visit leap.us/decisionvault to learn more.

About LEAP:

LEAP is an all-in-one legal software solution that provides practice management and document automation within a single cloud-based platform for all practice areas of law. LEAP includes a comprehensive library of automated forms, plus the ability for firms to automate their own letters and templates. LEAP further specializes in estate planning, elder law and probate, including access to WealthCounsel's premier drafting solution from within LEAP. Enhanced by the power of AI, LEAP enables attorneys to practice law more efficiently and effectively.

About DecisionVault :

DecisionVault offers a modern, automated intake solution designed for estate planning attorneys. It provides a centralized platform for accurately collecting, storing, and syncing client data with a firm's legal tools, saving time and improving workflow.

CONTACT: Name: Laurie Klausner Email: ... Job Title: SVP of Marketing, LEAP