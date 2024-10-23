(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a heartwarming display of community support, ONEflight International has teamed up with country star Lainey Wilson to fill a jet with essential supplies to deliver to of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. This mission, which took flight on Monday, October 22nd, aimed to uplift the spirits of first responders and volunteers dedicated to recovery efforts. Wilson was on-site, personally thanking the first responders who have been working tirelessly to help the community recover.

The flight, generously donated by ONEflight, was shared equally between Lainey Wilson and the organization. Lainey contributed a sizeable amount of life-saving insulin, while ONEflight provided a significant number of space heaters to aid those in need as colder months approach. Additional supplies, including blankets and other necessities, were also included on the flight.

Upon arrival at FQD Rutherford County Airport, Lainey greeted over 30 first responders involved in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, personally thanking them for their dedication and hard work. The emotional visit included a prayer circle with attendees and a convoy led by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office to survey damage in one of the hardest-hit areas, Chimney Rock, NC. Lainey also made a point to visit a local fire station to express her appreciation for the first responders' efforts.

Lainey expressed her gratitude and support for the local heroes working on the front lines.“After spending this weekend's shows in NC and GA, I was happy to stop in western NC to thank and say hello to some of the first responders and volunteers that have been working tirelessly to clean up and start the road towards recovery and rebuilding. My heart is with y'all,” she stated.

Ferren Rajput, CEO of ONEflight International, added,“It's a privilege to partner with Lainey Wilson for this mission. We are committed to using our resources to help communities in need, and it's inspiring to see the dedication of first responders and volunteers in Western North Carolina. Together, we can make a difference.”

Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity coordinated the donation efforts on-site, ensuring that vital supplies reached those most in need.

This initiative reflects a collaborative effort between ONEflight International, Lainey's team, and local law enforcement, showcasing the power of community and the importance of coming together in times of crisis.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Dave Rajyagor – VP Strategic Initiatives

720.575.4303

...

About ONEflight International

ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company's founding in 2010. It is the fastest-growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking. To discover more visit

About Lainey Wilson

As the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, country music trailblazer Lainey Wilson has captured the hearts of music fans, the excitement of the industry and the recognition of her peers, while keeping her boots firmly planted on the ground. In the midst of a landmark year, Wilson was recently announced as a co-host at the upcoming 58th annual CMA Awards alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, where she is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“Watermelon Moonshine”), Music Video of the Year (“Wildflowers and Wild Horses”). Additionally, Wilson won Best Country Album (Bell Bottom Country) at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year and released her widely acclaimed new album, Whirlwind, in August. Hailed by The Tennessean as“the best release of her career,” Whirlwind debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, and #13 on the UK Official Albums Chart, marking Wilson's first top 10 and top 15 entry respectively. The album provides a daringly honest exploration of Wilson's life and journey around the globe, and features fan-her current radio single,“4x4xU.” Produced by collaborator Jay Joyce at his studio in Nashville, Whirlwind reveals a diverse yet sonically cohesive collection of songs, bending genres while remaining true to her Western roots. Wilson creates narratives that capture life's highs, lows, and in-betweens, solidifying her role as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation.

The prolific, sought-after songwriter has also scored seven No. 1 hits including“Watermelon Moonshine,” and the 2x PLATINUM Certified“Heart Like A Truck,” in addition to award-winning collaborations with Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”), Jelly Roll (“Save Me”) and HARDY (“wait in the truck”). Wilson has become a triple threat within entertainment as singer, songwriter and actor, making her acting debut in season 5 of Paramount's hit series Yellowstone, which she will be returning to later this year for its final season. Earlier this year, Wilson was inducted into The Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and recently wrote and recorded“Out of Oklahoma,” her original song for Universal's blockbuster Twisters. Beyond her artistry, Wilson's on-stage performances triumph from sold-out shows across America, Australia and Europe to highly coveted music festivals Stagecoach, Lollapalooza, and Watershed. This fall, Wilson continues her“Country's Cool Again” North American tour.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



