HIP Video Promo Presents: TT Releases Brand New Music Video Heal My Mind

Singer-songwriter TT is back with an epic new single "Heal My Mind"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With interwoven narratives about love lost, ghostly encounters and mourning, singer-songwriter TT's third single“Heal Your Mind”, from his forthcoming debut album, Man on the Corner, exemplifies TT's dedication to turning life's challenges into something beautiful and empowering.“I lost someone close to me,” the LA-based troubadour says.“For a long time after their passing, I felt their presence stay with me – in my most vivid dreams, emotions, senses, and sometimes in physical encounters. Yet their loss was so hard to bear. 'Heal My Mind' is the story of such a feeling, one of deep loss coupled with a spiritual presence.”

Americana Highways put it best,“The subject matter of mortality is handled with care and compassion both in terms of the vocal delivery and the gentle musical arrangement. Directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts, this video vignette about a person's life partner drowning and returning to keep him company, which over time proved too much, is tender and gut-wrenching at once. Beautifully played, beautifully sung, and beautifully captured.

In the video, a man's soulmate drowns. After this tragic loss, she returns in a desperate attempt to communicate and commune with him. Although he can feel her with all his senses and his mind shows him images, he cannot truly communicate or see her. He often flashes back to their earthly, wonderful, romantic experiences. However, her constant haunting causes him such anguish that he becomes torn between love and fear and starts to lose his mind. He returns to the place of her death and also the place of their home and best memories – the ocean. He pleads with her in prayer to stop haunting him because he cannot stand it. Despite her love and attempts, she finally relinquishes, cries, and disappears back into the ocean, fading away to her permanent home in heaven.”

In the music world, there is nothing more respected than resiliency and sticktoitiveness. Diagnosed with a chronic kidney condition as a child, TT spent years dealing with the physical pain and emotional trauma of a disease that left him crippled at a young age. As he relearned to walk, he found comfort in music - not only the musical theater songs that his mom sang around the house but a wide mix of country, classical, and rock & roll. Those influences would eventually inspire Man on the Corner, a genre-bending record rooted not only in TT's eclectic musical tastes but also in the observations made, lessons learned, and social implications that resulted from his health challenges.

TT was inspired to rededicate himself to music in 2023, when his kidney disease came out of remission. Given a short life expectancy, he realized that he wanted to spend whatever time he had left focusing on the things that mattered most and, therefore, would return to his original passion – music. Choosing bold inspiration over blind fear, TT rounded up a band of A-list instrumentalists and spent time in a Los Angeles recording studio, where he sang like his life depended on it. By the time he received the miraculous news that his disease had once again entered remission, he had already finished a nine-song album - one whose seize-the-day message was truly universal. Man on the Corner may be inspired by TT's own experience, but his songs cast a wider net, reflecting on everything from addiction to parenthood. Together, the songs weave diverse sounds and stories, all delivered by a longtime storyteller, songwriter, and survivor who refuses to waste another moment.

