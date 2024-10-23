WOW! Adds First Fiber Internet Customers In Hernando County, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Spring Hill marks the 10th Greenfield community in Florida with access to WOW!'s all-fiber network

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW ), a leading broadband services provider, today announced its all-fiber services are now available in Spring Hill in Hernando County, Florida, following the company's previously announced plans to add 44,000 new homes in the area as part of its ongoing Greenfield expansion initiative. continues in Hernando County and new communities will be included in WOW!'s expanding fiber footprint in the coming weeks and months.

Residents and businesses in Spring Hill can sign up for WOW!'s all-fiber network with simplified, all-in pricing which includes WOW!'s reliable and fast Internet speeds and all of the necessary WiFi equipment to get started, along with no annual contracts and no data caps at one easy-to-understand price. WOW!'s broad suite of offerings also includes WOW! mobile powered by Reach , comprehensive business solutions, and residential bundling options with YouTube TV , one of the most popular and robust live TV video services.

"We're pleased to provide homes and businesses in Spring Hill with more options for fast and reliable broadband access," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Our fiber network in Hernando County was not damaged by Hurricane Milton, allowing us to offer WOW!'s outstanding service and incredible value at a time when we're all reminded of how critical access to the Internet is in our daily lives and especially in emergencies."

Since launching services in its first Florida Greenfield markets last year, WOW! now serves customers in Altamonte Springs, Wekiwa Springs, Casselberry, Forest City, Longwood, Sanlando Springs, Lake Mary, Winter Springs and Sanford in Central Florida, in addition to Spring Hill.

