Batteries Plus Awards 5-Unit Franchise Deal To Expand West Texas Presence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local Husband & Wife Team Plan to Open First Store in Odessa by End of Q1 2025

ODESSA, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the world's leading specialty battery franchise, recently signed its latest multi-unit franchise agreement for the development of five new units throughout West Texas. This deal will expand the brand's footprint and further establish Batteries Plus's expertise throughout the state.

Husband and wife duo, Liz and Jay McKee, will own and operate the five stores across the region. For the last 40 years, Jay has spent his career working in the oil and gas industry in California, New Mexico, and most recently Texas after moving back to the state he was born and raised in with Liz. During his time spent in the oil and gas industry, Jay has held roles in sales along with extracting and producing - touching every aspect of the business throughout his journey. Liz has spent over three decades in direct sales, the most recent being at a chemical company where she spent the last 13 years.

"We could not be more excited to be joining the Batteries Plus family," said Liz. "Odessa is a metropolis that just continues to grow and there is nothing like Batteries Plus in our community, so there is a tremendous opportunity to be able to fill a void for our neighbors when it comes to battery needs and phone repair. We are looking forward to opening our doors and serving the community."

Of the five locations, the couple is anticipating the first to open in Odessa by the end of the first quarter of 2025. That store will be followed by opening in Midland, Lubbock, Abilene, and Big Spring.

"Adding hard working entrepreneurs like Liz and Jay to the Batteries Plus team is extremely exciting for us and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence across the state of Texas," added Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer. "We already have a strong presence in East Texas, so being able to enter the West Texas market is a nice milestone for Batteries Plus as we continue to be a leader in the industry."

Batteries Plus has become a global leader in supplying the battery needs of its customers for cars, boats, phones, key fobs and more. With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including

cell phone repair and

key fob replacement . Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, for the 30th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 53 spots over last year's rank and even becoming one of only 49 franchise brands to be inducted into Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame. To learn more about Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise .



ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit .



MEDIA CONTACT:

Seth Goodman, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

or 224.723.9645

SOURCE Batteries Plus

