United Way Unveils New Brand Strategy For A New Generation Of Philanthropists

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, United Way Worldwide (UWW) announced a refreshed brand to ensure the relevance and sustainability of one of the world's oldest and largest charities for its next century of impact. The new brand strategy leads with the promise to continue to mobilize communities to action, so that all can thrive, and a recommitment to four impact areas: healthy community, youth opportunity, financial security and community resiliency. Within these areas are signature initiatives like Ride United , MyFreeTaxes , and the 211 public help-seeking hotline, which local United Ways have operated for a quarter-century.

“The global brand refresh represents a significant milestone in our organization's history and signifies our commitment to innovate and transform to meet the escalating needs of global communities,” said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of UWW.“It's imperative that we help our over 1,000 affiliates engage the next generation of philanthropists who will carry forward their community-critical work.”

In its new brand campaign,“United is the Way,TM” UWW will invite all people and communities to take action and make a bigger impact, together. Because while it takes just one person to spark a world-changing idea, it takes many to change the world. The campaign will feature a series of activations demonstrating the power of unity to build thriving communities, starting with a soon-to-be-announced event to bolster local relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The brand refresh also includes a revitalized visual identity, in which UWW's iconic circle of hope logo has been unboxed to signify the dynamic nature of the 137-year-old organization, which – through its deep roots in tens of thousands of communities around the world – listens and responds in real-time to changing, pressing needs.

“At a time when giving and volunteering are in decline, in the face of worsening societal challenges, we felt a real urgency to reintroduce United Way to an engaged global audience,” said Omoiye Kinney, chief marketing officer of UWW.“Our new brand strategy seeks to clarify what we do, how we work and why we've so long been a partner of choice – so we can continue to mobilize our unrivaled network of volunteers and employers to action.”

UWW's refreshed brand was informed by qualitative and quantitative research among charitable donors in 16 countries to understand perceptions of the organization and its work. It will be rolled out across all communication channels, including a new website. The network is confident the next-generation UWW will resonate with its diverse audiences and inspire engagement in communities around the world. No matter the challenges of today or tomorrow, united is the way forward.

