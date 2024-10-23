Light Up Your Diwali Travels with Exclusive Car Rental Discounts from SelfDrive Mobility

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE, October 2024 – SelfDrive Mobility, the largest car rental and subscription mobility platform in the Middle East, has announced an exciting Diwali promotion designed to provide families with affordable, convenient, and stylish mobility options. With unbeatable rates on select sedans and midsize SUVs, SelfDrive Mobility is making it easier for customers to celebrate Diwali while enjoying top-quality car rentals at exceptional prices.

The special Diwali offer now starts from just AED 899/- per month for a three or six-month rental duration, with a nominal one-time downpayment fee. This exclusive deal includes comprehensive insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, vehicle replacement, and a generous mileage allowance of 3000 kms per month. To further enhance customer convenience, the offer also comes with a flexible return option, allowing users to return the car anytime without any termination charges or penalties.

In addition to these unbeatable deals, SelfDrive Mobility is offering an additional AED 50 off on Daily and Weekly rentals for bookings starting from 23rd October to 3rd November, in celebration of Diwali. This limited-time discount is the perfect opportunity for families to upgrade their mobility options and enjoy hassle-free travels during the festive season.

“At SelfDrive Mobility, we are committed to providing customer-centric solutions that deliver affordability, convenience, and flexibility. This Diwali, we are excited to offer our customers incredible savings on car rentals, along with the easy accessibility that our platform is known for,” said Mr. Soham Shah, CEO of SelfDrive Mobility.





