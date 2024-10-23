Farming As A Service Market Is Ready To Grow To US$ 14.63 Billion At A Projected CAGR Of 14.9% From 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Farming as a Service Market

The ability of farming as a service to increase food security by ensuring reliable crop yields drives the growth of the market.

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and top segments and regions with our newly published research study on farming as a service.According to Polaris Market Research's latest analysis, the farming as a service market is on a growth trajectory. The market is anticipated to exhibit a robust CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2032. The market was valued at USD 4.22 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 14.63 billion by 2032.Market Overview:Farming as a service (FaaS) is a business model that integrates advanced technologies into traditional farming practices. It enables farmers to procure a service on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. FaaS provides professional, user-friendly, and advanced solutions in agriculture. With FaaS, farmers can get access to on-farm resources such as equipment rental, labor services, and utility services. Also, it connects farmers with agrochemicals suppliers and potential consumers.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleBy adopting FaaS, farmers can reduce their costs by optimizing inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, and water. Also, it helps mitigate risks like crop failure due to unfavorable climatic conditions or pests. Besides, FaaS promotes improved decision-making and strategic operations by offering access to analytics, information sharing, and precision farming tools. With FaaS tools and services helping farmers optimize resource allocation, minimize waste, and boost productivity, the farming as a service market demand is projected to rise.Key Report Highlights:.The market for farming as a service was valued at USD 4.22 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 14.63 billion by 2032..The rising demand for efficient and dependable farm management has led to increased adoption of farming as a service solutions..The farming as a service market segmentation is primarily based on service type, delivery model, end user, and region..The key regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Top Players and Market DevelopmentsMajor players in the farming as a service market include.Accenture.Apollo Agriculture.BigHaat.EM3.IBM.ITC.John Deere (Deere & Company).Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd..Precision Hawk.Taranis.Trimble Inc.These market participants focus on R&D initiatives to improve their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking several strategic initiatives, including mergers, agreements, and new product launches, to expand their market presence. Some of the latest market developments include:.In June 2024, Taranis announced the launch of Ag Assistant, which makes use of artificial intelligence to offer field-specific insights and actionable recommendations to agriculture retailers and producers..In March 2024, FMC India introduced the Arc farm intelligence platform. The new platform aims to enhance crop yields and promote sustainability through precision agriculture in India.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingMarket Drivers and Opportunities:Technological Advancements: Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), precision agriculture and robotics are driving the farming as a service market sales. With precision agriculture, farmers can optimize inputs to improve yields and reduce environmental impact. Besides, IoT enables real-time monitoring of soil conditions, weather patterns, and other conditions.Rapid Urbanization: The rising urban population has led to increased demand for fresh and sustainably sourced food. This, in turn, has prompted FaaS providers to improve their technologies to optimize farming practices and improve productivity. With advanced FaaS solutions, farm producers can ensure a consistent supply and quality of produce in urban areas.Efficient Farm Management: The rising demand for efficient and dependable farm management is fueling the expansion of FaaS solutions, which employ advanced technologies such as autonomous machinery and robotics to enhance agricultural processes.Regional AnalysisNorth America: North America accounted for the largest farming as a service market share in 2023. The region's dominance in the market is attributed to the widespread adoption of automation and control systems across several countries. Also, the rising popularity of smart farming practices is having a favorable impact on regional market expansion.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The growth is driven by nations such as China, India, and Bangladesh, where agriculture is a vital component in GDP contribution. Besides, the growing population and rising food demand drive the Asia Pacific farming as a service market growth.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buyingMarket Segmentation:By Service Type Outlook:.Farm Management Solutions.Production Assistance.Access to MarketsBy Delivery Model Outlook:.Subscription.Pay-per-useBy End-User Outlook:.Corporate.Financial Institutions.Advisory Bodies.Farmers.GovernmentsBy Regional Outlook:.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of the Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaBrowse PMR's Farming as a Service Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global farming as a service industry is expected to reach USD 14.63 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.Browse More Research Reports:Confidential Computing MarketEnterprise Content Management MarketProcess Spectroscopy MarketClimate Adaption MarketUltrasonic Cleaning MarketAbout Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 