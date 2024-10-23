Tony Elumelu to Co-Chair New Africa Summit at the 8th Edition of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative

(MENAFN- Instinctif) Riyadh – October 21: Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA), and the Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), will co-chair the New African Summit, at the upcoming eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Themed “Infinite Horizons”, FII will gather some of the world’s most influential leaders, to demonstrate how investment can serve as a catalyst for a prosperous and sustainable future, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for humanity. Elumelu will bring to bear his perspective as both a business leader and catalytic philanthropist.



This year, Africa will take center stage, shaping the discussions at FII. Mr. Elumelu, one of the most prominent voices on Africa’s transformation agenda, will advocate for entrepreneurship and investing in youth as the means to accelerate Africa’s economic growth and development. He will draw insights from the impact and unique model of The Tony Elumelu Foundation, the leading philanthropy empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, driving poverty eradication and job creation across Africa.



On October 29, Mr. Elumelu will join other global business leaders, in the Opening Plenary panel, titled “Board of Changemakers: Banking & Investment,” to discuss how visionary leaders can create new economic systems that embrace innovation.



Demonstrating global interest in Heirs Holdings Group companies and the breadth of the Heirs Holdings investment portfolio, the Forum will see the presence of other senior Heirs Holdings executives:



• Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO of Transcorp Group, one of Africa’s leading, listed companies, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors, driven by its mission to improve lives and transform Africa, will join other global female leaders in the energy sector at the HERizon Summit to discuss how women can power sustainable supply chains.



• Osa Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies will share insights on energy transition and security at his session focused on powering Africa's future through green investments. Heirs Energies has made significant impact in Nigeria, driving energy self-sufficiency, through rapid expansion in oil and gas production and building energy value chains, contributing to Heirs Holdings’ integrated energy strategy.



• Muyiwa Akinyemi, Deputy Managing Director, United Bank for Africa Group, will join a roundtable session, leveraging his perspective drawn from his career with Africa’s Global Bank. UBA Group’s presence in the Gulf is pivotal in fostering stronger economic ties between Africa and the Gulf, reflecting a commitment to cross-border investment and sustainable growth.



The Tony Elumelu Foundation will also host a plenary session on the sidelines of FII, focused on youth entrepreneurship and its critical role in creating shared prosperity on the continent.



As the advocate of Africapitalism, Mr. Elumelu has long championed entrepreneurship as key to accelerating economic growth across Africa, leveraging his presence at FII to highlight the continent's vast investment opportunities.



Commenting on FII, Mr. Elumelu said: “The relationship between Africa and the Gulf has evolved to be a thriving economic partnership, driving growth across both regions. I am proud to co-chair the New Africa Summit at FII, where we will explore mutually beneficial investment opportunities between Africa and the Gulf and highlight the key role entrepreneurship plays in transforming visions into ventures. Together, Africa and the Gulf are building a legacy of shared prosperity for a better tomorrow.”





